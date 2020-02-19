Google brings Stadia to Samsung, Asus, and Razer smartphones

Google's Stadia games streaming service went live in the latter part of 2019. Many commented on the platform's lack of games at launch, something that has been steadily improving. However for would-be mobile Stadia users there was a bigger roadblock since launch - it has been a Pixel smartphone only mobile experience until now.

Starting tomorrow, Google Stadia games streaming will become much more viable to those who wish to play its roster of games on the go. Google is adding quite a long list of smartphones that will be soon officially supported, from various popular third party smartphone makers.

Eighteen new phones will become Google Stadia compatible from 20th Feb - but perhaps not all new devices immediately. The models that will be supported include the last three generations of flagship Samsung Galaxy S / Note devices, and the gaming-centric smartphones that have been released thus far from Asus and Razer.

New devices supported by Google Stadia from Thursday 20th Feb:

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8+

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active

Samsung Galaxy Note8

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy Note9

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy Note10

Samsung Galaxy Note10+

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Razer Phone

Razer Phone 2

ASUS ROG Phone

ASUS ROG Phone II

You will be able to play Stadia titles on the above phones using your favourite Bluetooth gamepad. If you wish to use the Stadia Controller it has to be connected by USB-C cable. 9to5 Google reminds us that playing Stadia on mobiles still requires a Wi-Fi connection, and the faster the better.

Stadia is also available via your TV using the Chromecast Ultra. For PC users it isn't too tricky to play Stadia games via the Chrome browser but a significant number of HEXUS readers will have PCs that can do the heavy lifting required by modern AAA titles locally to provide better performance than streaming, and might have extensive games libraries too.

If you are interested in Google Stadia it is worthwhile keeping an eye on the official blog for announcements like the above, and regular updates on new games coming to the platform.