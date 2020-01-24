Rocket League support for Mac and Linux to be dropped

Rocket League developer Psyonix has posted a customer support bulletin informing MacOS and Linux (SteamOS) players of the game that they will receive their last pathc/update in early March. It makes clear that users will still be able to download and install these game versions after the end of support date but some features (mostly online stuff) will no longer function.

Psyonix's reasoning for dropping MacOS and Linux support isn't detailed but it hints that it hasn't got the resources to support these less popular versions of Rocket League while it continues "adapting to use new technologies". Offering some crumbs for disappointed MacOS and Linux gamers, the developer says that "if you purchased Rocket League for Mac or Linux on Steam you can download the Windows version." The Windows version required Windows 7 or newer.

If you don't have another computer with a Windows on and the recommended minimum hardware, Psyonix goes on to recommend a couple of not officially supported workarounds; namely Boot Camp for Apple computers, and Steam Proton or Wine for Linux.

So, what will be the issues you might come across after the end of support, when it happens in early March? Psyonix has compiled a list of things that will and won't work on your MacOS / Linux machine after the final patch:

After the final patch, the following offline features should function as expected After the final patch, the following online features will no longer function Local Matches

Split-Screen Play

Garage/Inventory (Your existing items will not be removed from your inventory)

Career Stats

Replays

Steam Workshop Maps (Must be downloaded before final patch)

Custom Training Packs (Must be downloaded before final patch) Online Matchmaking

Private Matches

Tournaments

Rocket Pass

Item Shop / Esports Shop

In-Game Events

Friends List

Clubs

News Panel

New Custom Training Packs

New Steam Workshop Maps

Leaderboards

League Rankings

Please note the Steam Workshop Maps and Custom Training Packs must be downloaded before the March patch if you want to make use of them on MacOS/Linux afterwards.

Psyonix was bought by Epic Games back in May last year. At the time it said the buyout would be a "great move for the Rocket League Esports ecosystem because it significantly increases our potential reach and resources, just like it does for the game itself." Furthermore, the developers thought the partnership would help bring Rcket League "to new audiences with more support".