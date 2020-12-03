Samsung has no plans for next gen Galaxy Note say insiders

The Samsung Galaxy Note was a surprise success for Samsung in 2011 and the first version with its 'massive' 5.3-inch screen gained its fair share of critics before the format became established as a popular alternative power-user flagship. Now so many smartphones are pushing screen sizes towards the 7-inch diagonal that newer Notes are barely exceptional in this regard (even the new Note 20 Ultra with its 6.9-inch screen). Perhaps the writing is on the wall due to this trend, and as one of its major USPs isn't that 'U' anymore, insiders indicate that Samsung has no plans for a next gen Galaxy Note in 2021.

According to a report published by Reuters earlier this week Samsung is seriously considering dropping the Note series as its popularity dropped sharply during the pandemic. Three sources speaking to the news agency said that the Note technology would be used in future Galaxy S smartphone generations, as well as with appropriate next gen foldables.

With the refocus, much of the Samsung team that worked on the Note will be retasked with refining the large screen foldable range.

What of the other attraction for would be Note buyers, the sophisticated S Pen stylus? The insiders speaking to Reuters indicated that from 2021 new Galaxy S and foldable models would become S Pen compatible. However, the S Pen will be sold separately according to these people – which hints at no S Pen silo being available in these models. Perhaps the S-Pen can be bundled with a case of some kind or it would be too easy to become separated from the smartphone and lost.

I've owned several generations of Samsung Galaxy Note so will be sad to see the line end. I always find the idea and the possibilities of a stylus appealing but admittedly, once bought, it didn't get much day to day use.