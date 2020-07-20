Samsung ramps up its Unpacked event teasers

Samsung's big Unpacked event is due to be held on Wednesday, 5th August - a little over a fortnight from today. Mobile phone enthusiasts and smartphone industry watchers are understandably a little excited about the event. Power users will likely to be drawn to one of the new Samsung Galaxy Note20 phones, and looking at the teasers released by Samsung over recent hours/days, we will be getting a new foldable device launch too.

A few hours ago Samsung released a teaser which indicates the appearance of a new foldable at Unpacked next month. "One fold, infinite possibilities," was the textual hint, below it an animation of a bronze coloured substance dripping down and transforming into a 'butterfly' which is a similar shape to a pair of foldable devices opened, back to back as is popular in product renders.

At the time of writing no one is really sure whether this foldable will be a follow up to the Fold - thought to be dubbed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 - or a sequel to the portrait orientation Galaxy Z Flip (which was only launched back in Feb). The problematic saga of the original Galaxy Fold meant that its release was postponed for months last year, eventually making it into consumer hands in late Sept 2019.

The teaser animation ends with a shape that looks a bit like a butterfly, which was a design strongly featuring on Samsung Galaxy Fold marketing materials and was indeed the default wallpaper on the device. Along with the approximate year timing, perhaps the unveil is more likely to be a sequel to the original Galaxy Fold.

Rumours point to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 possessing a larger cover display, with a 7.7-inch opened up display, with the latest and beefiest specs you would expect. It might be too much to hope that whatever foldable Samsung presents at Unpacked it will be a bit more affordably priced that the first gen.