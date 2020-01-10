Samsung's next foldable dubbed the 'Galaxy Bloom'

A South Korean news site, AjuNews, has "confirmed" (Google translate) that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, or clamshell foldable similar to the Moto Razr, will be called the Samsung Galaxy Bloom. The design of the Galaxy Bloom was reportedly shown to invitees at Samsung's private booth at CES 2020. A blurry image captured by AjuNews shows an example of the upcoming marketing material. I've reproduced the new image below (left) next to an official Samsung teaser image from SDC19 (right) back at the end of October.

Apparently, the name 'Bloom' was chosen as Samsung is aiming to target female users with the marketing campaign for its next gen clamshell foldable. "We designed Galaxy Bloom with the motif of compact powder from French cosmetics brand Lancome," explained Samsung Electronics CEO DJ Koh, according to the source.

A number of other information snippets were reported about the upcoming Galaxy Bloom. Firstly, and I think we have mentioned this before, the next gen foldable will use a new type of glass (ultra-thin glass, or UTG) rather than plastic which should offer a more pleasing bump/wrinkle free form and touch experience. Additionally, the source says that Bloom will be one of the first smartphones to feature 8K video recording. Korea will see 5G models at launch but the rest of the world will have to settle with 4G device to start with, adds the source report.

The Samsung Galaxy Bloom is going to be somewhat more portable than the original Galaxy Fold. However it still offers quite a big screen, outclassing the Moto Razr with its 7.3-inch diagonal when opened up.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series

Samsung has decided to go straight from the Galaxy S10 series to Galaxy S20 in 2020. This is another news nugget from the behind closed doors Samsung CES 2020 meeting, according to AjuNews. The new name is said to mark the start of a new strategy by the company. However, what that overarching strategy might be we will have to wait and see. I'm sure Samsung will enlighten us at Galaxy Unpacked 2020 ahead of MWC.

The new Galaxy S20 series will embrace three forms; regular, plus and ultra. The source says that the ultra model will include an astonishing 100x optical zoom paired with Samsung's ISOCell Bright HMX 108MP image sensor, and its camera is codenamed 'Hubble'. Furthermore, all new Galaxy S products will be able to shoot 8K video like the Galaxy Bloom.