Disney Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser breaks launch in 2022

While the likes of Virgin Galactic and the Blue Origin space company are just getting started, shooting paying customers into space, an altogether different out-of-this-world experience is being touted by Disney. The Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser experience will save you a lot of money, because you never really leave the Earth (or even the resort in Orlando Fl), but it is still an expensive break – so hopefully it will be able to live up to paying customer expectations.

"See it. Feel it. Live it. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser – A 2-night adventure at Walt Disney World Resort," teases Disney, with its adventure experiences launching in spring 2022. If you click the link in the intro paragraph, you will get a better grasp on what to expect from the two days than the all-too-brief trailer video.

After arriving at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, guests will be directed towards a space terminal where a launch pod will depart to ferry them to the Halcyon starcruiser. Here you will stay in a cabin or suite which offers "an exquisite view of space". As well as casual, themed interactions with Star Wars characters, live music and shows, plus plenty of chance to sample exotic cuisines and cocktails - there will be bridge training, lightsabre training, and droid racing events, and even a planetary excursion (visiting Batuu) among the easy to join activities.

Perhaps the most memorable aspects of this experience for Star Wars fans will be the 'unexpected story moment' on day one and the chance for two more 'story moments' on your second day. Disney doesn't really give away much about this type of 'live theatre' experience, in which you can play a part. However, we hear that in one adventure you might need to help a Star Wars character on a daring mission – so perhaps you will be sneaking around a bit – but overall you are encouraged to "explore, play and discover," to make the most of the experience. Have a look at an example itinerary, if you want to get a better idea how you might spend the two-days.

As revealed by ComicBook, the pricing for the short stay experiences are quite high, it reports that a 2-night break for two adults will be US$4,800, rising to $5,300 for two adults and one child, or $6,000 for three adults and one child.