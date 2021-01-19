Intel 11th Gen Core Rocket Lake-S CPUs: Euro pricing leaks

Intel used CES 2021 as a platform to announce its 11th Gen Core Rocket Lake desktop CPUs last week. We learned a little about the technology behind the new desktop processors - GPU architecture, graphics, and AI – and got the chance to digest a well-rounded preview of what the upcoming flagship Core i9-11900K would offer, with some benchmarks thrown in for good measure.

Comparing these processors against the Comet Lake-S generation which they will replace, they could be worthwhile updates for those already on LGA1200. The generational IPC uplift is claimed to be as much as 19 per cent, graphics are up to 50 per cent faster, and there will be an Intel Deep Learning Boost too. If you aren't upgrading but going all-in on a new platform you can even benefit from Intel's addition of PCIe 4.0 with the 500-Sereis motherboard chipsets. However, it must be noted that the new flagship has dropped to 8C/16T compared to the 10C/20T of the flagship Comet Lake processor.

Intel said the 11th Gen Core Rocket Lake-S CPUs will be available before the end of Q1 2021, so they will likely be released in the latter half of March. Unfortunately, though the date is quite clear and not that far off, we didn't have much of an idea about pricing, until now.

Dutch computer store 2Compute has accidentally listed pricing for numerous RKL-S CPUs online, in Euros of course. TechPowerUp has typed it out nicely and calculated the price increase/ decrease vs the previous gen Intel CPUs for your convenience, as below:

Core i9-11900K | €500 (~$604) | 8.9% Price Decrease

Core i9-11900KF | €476 (~$574) | 6.1% Price Decrease

Core i9-11900 | €408 (~$493) | 7.6% Price Decrease

Core i9-11900F | €384 (~$464) | 3.9% Price Decrease

Core i7-11700K | €377 (~$456) | 14.6% Price Increase

Core i7-11700KF | €353 (~$427) | 11.7% Price Increase

Core i7-11700 | €306 (~$370) | 4.1% Price Increase

Core i7-11700F | €282 (~$341) | 4.1% Price Increase

Core i5-11600K | €243 (~$294) | 4.3% Price Increase

Core i5-11600KF | €219 (~$265) | 4.3% Price Increase

Core i5-11600 | €207 (~$250) | 6.7% Price Increase

Core i5-11500 | €188 (~$227) | 6.8% Price Increase

Core i5-11400 | €169 (~$204) | 6.3% Price Increase

Core i5-11400F | €146 (~$176) | 2.1% Price Increase

At the head of the list you can see that the flagship Core i9-11900K is nearly 9 per cent cheaper than the i9-10900K but offers two fewer physical cores and four fewer processing threads. With the intergenerational IPC uplift I'm sure Intel has still made sure the new processor a better performer than the SKU it replaces though.

On the other hand, the new Core i7-11700K (and KF) come with significant price increases. The price hikes could be an obstacle to the idea that this processor might be Team Blue's price-performance contender. Another important factor in the landscape that RKL-S will launch into is whether AMD can start to increase the supply of its Ryzen 5000 desktop CPUs by the end of March. AMD could also benefit from increasing the range of Zen 3 chips available for PC DIYers to address Intel's upcoming processors across the range of price points.