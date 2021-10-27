vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Openreach adds 170 towns and villages to FTTP rollout plan

by Mark Tyson on 27 October 2021, 11:11

Openreach has just published an update to its Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) broadband connectivity rollout plan. HEXUS reported on this plan, which covered 551 FTTP rollout locations in the UK, back in June this year. ISP Review noticed that the list of towns and villages has been expanded with 170 new entrants in the latest October 2021 Programme Update (PDF) from Openreach (thus, rollout plans now cover 770+ locations).

The FTTP rollout plan aims to cover 25 million premises with gigabit-capable fibre connectivity by December 2026. Currently, nearly 6 million homes and businesses are covered by this level of service, with 1.9 million added from 2020-21. Openreach's build rate is approx 43,000 premises per week (4 million per year) based on the latest figures.

Service adoption is important to the rollout and the businesses that offer FTTP via Openreach fibre cabling (such as BT, Sky Broadband, TalkTalk, Vodafone, Zen Internet). Pleasingly, orders for the newly enabled FTTP lines are running at an average of around 17,000 per week, which makes the upgrade work all the more worthwhile.

If you are waiting for FTTP via Openreach to branch out to your area, then you can download the linked Openreach October Update PDF (top). If you painfully remember the June update not mentioning your town or village, it might be quicker to skip on over and scour ISP Review's hand pruned list of new locations.

In the Openreach PDF the new additions are reversed out, I highlighted the Wilmslow build delivery phase

I am happy to see Wilmslow is on the updated list. Openreach providers at my home can only offer entry-level 36Mb fibre – I was told the 'Extra' 66Mb option wouldn't provide faster downloads in my case. However, Virgin is an alternative option at the house, as it will be in a number of the new Openreach FTTP locations on this list - useful if your broadband contract period is up, a good offer is live, and/or you desperately need the extra advertised speeds.

Posted by Iota - Wed 27 Oct 2021 15:43
Well, I'm finally on the list. So December 2026 it is then.
Posted by Bagpuss - Wed 27 Oct 2021 15:49
Meanwhile BT keeps being left behind.

I have the choice of a full 1GBit FTTP, with City Fibre or 300-400Mbit 5G speeds through my phone, via hotspot.
Posted by LeetyMcLeet - Wed 27 Oct 2021 16:45
I live in a town in Dorset with a populous of ~30,000. STILL no sign of any FTTP services. Still stuck on 45Mbits, which, for 2021 is absolutely disgusting given I live in an ‘urban’ area. Meanwhile our council is spending around 6 million on fibre infrastructure for THIER buildings only. Joke.
Posted by cheesemp - Wed 27 Oct 2021 20:07
My town of 10000+ is still not on any lists has no vm or any other options (4g is 8mb slow if you can get it). It does feel like we're never going to be noticed despite more rural exchanges surrounding us being on the list for a while.
Posted by b0redom - Thu 28 Oct 2021 08:38
Hmm mine says 21-22 - 23-24. Se thats…. some time in the next 3 years…. probably…. :eek:

