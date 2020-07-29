vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Trio of Konami Arespear eSports gaming PCs up for pre-order

by Mark Tyson on 29 July 2020, 13:51

Tags: Konami (TYO:9766)

Konami Amusement, a subsidiary of Konami Holdings Corporation, has put its first gaming PCs up for pre-order in Japan. There are three Konami Arespear eSports gaming PC models to choose from in this opening salvo; the standard Arespear C300, the high-end C700, and high-end plus C700+.

Whichever model you choose, the chassis design is basically the same 575.3 x 501.5 x 230mm (and system weighs 16 to 17kg depending on model) with organic looking perforated front design; however the top-end model includes a side window plus RGB lighting. As fully formed PCs there are slots spare for PCI card and storage expansions etc.

PCWatch Japan spotted Konami's latest venture, and provides a smattering of specs for each model. I've reformed the verbiage into an easy to check table, below.

Konami Arespear eSports gaming PC models

 

Konami Arespear C300

Konami Arespear C700

Konami Arespear C700+

Intel CPU

Core i5-9400F

Core i7-9700 with water cooler

Nvidia GPU

GeForce GTX 1650

GeForce RTX 2070 Super

DDR4-2666 RAM

8GB (single channel)

16GB (8GB x2)

Storage

512GB M.2 NVMe SSD

512GB M.2 NVMe SSD, 1TB HDD

Audio

Asus Xonar AE sound card

I/O

USB 3.1 x2 (including 1 Type-C), USB 3.0 x6 (only 3 for the C300), USB 2.0 x2 (x3 for the C300), PS/2, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.4, DVI-D

Other features

 

RGB lighting, window

OS

Windows 10

Price (inc tax)

184,800 yen / £1,355

316,800 yen / £2,323

338,800 yen / £2,484

 

The pricing is very high, considering the specs. GBP is pretty weak at the moment though, with £1 buying just 136 yen, while five years ago a pound was worth nearly 200 yen. It isn't known whether these eSports gaming PCs will be sold outside of Japan.

In an earlier report, PCWatch said that the PCs will launch alongside Konami branded gaming keyboards with 'electrostatic capacity non-contact' switches which boast adjustable actuation points, other peripherals to complement the systems are on the way too, like headphones.

