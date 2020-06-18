Gigabyte R292 servers feature 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable CPUs

Hot on the heels of Intel's 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable processors announcements, Gigabyte has launched its new R292 servers. As the headline says, these rack servers support Intel's latest and greatest Xeon chips, up to four of them, as well as plenty of expansion options for accelerator cards, memory and storage.

Gigabyte envisions these server systems - which can pack four 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with up to a combined 112 cores and 224 threads - being used for demanding of rapidly-growing computing environments, supporting many multiple VMs, and other demanding workloads. Each processor can perform data transfer or share workload at 20.8GT/s with the other three processors on the motherboard, and supports 192 PCIe 3.0 lanes in total, says Gigabyte.

Today Gigabyte has taken the wraps off two new servers which form the R292 family; the R292-4S0 with capacity for four double-slot accelerator cards, and the R292-4S1 which can accommodate eight full-height half-length expansion cards. With your choice of expansion card accelerators, you can tailor these systems for I/O, cloud services, and/or deep learning.

Key features in common are the R292 series server support for four 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, a modular design, customers can install up to 3TB of Intel Optane persistent memory using the standard DDR4 memory slots, support for up to ten hot-swappable 2.5-inch U.2 SSDs, and the provision of Gigabyte Server Management (GSM) software.

On the topic of the supplied GSM software, Gigabyte says it can greatly reduce maintenance costs and simplify hybrid cloud management. GSM is compatible with IPMI or Redfish APIs and includes the following components; the browser-based GUI driven GSM Server manager, GSM CLI (command line interface), GSM Agent, GSM Mobile, and GSM Plugin for server management and monitoring from VMware vCentre.