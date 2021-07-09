Samsung PCIe 5.0 Enterprise SSDs expected in Q2 2022

Samsung has shared some preliminary details of its first enterprise-grade SSD model that will feature a PCIe 5.0 x4 interface. Tech site ServeTheHome (STH) published a Samsung slide which compared the new SSD with a PCIe 4.0 model that is currently sold to enterprise.

Key features of the upcoming first Samsung PCIe 5.0 Enterprise SSDs are its high performance, and enhanced data encryption capabilities. Sadly, the teaser didn't go as far as quantifying the performance of the PCIe 5.0 storage device. Transfer speeds approaching 16GB/s could be expected if the storage architecture approaches the potential provided by the interface. You can read more about PCIe 5.0 capabilities and features in a press release published by the PCI-SIG.

In the above table, Samsung compares the new PM1743 against the PM9A3, which is capable of transfers as fast as 6.95GB/s.

The Samsung PM1743 will be delivered in the E3.S 1T form-factor (111.5 × 31.5mm) which is designed for high density storage in server systems. Benefits of this form factor include the improved cooling / thermal characteristics vs 2.5-inch SSDs, support for PCIe 5.0 and beyond, plus built-in drive status indicated LEDs.

STH estimates that the Samsung PM1743 will consume between 20-25W in operation. It is based on the same 6th gen TLC NAND as its predecessor, and is going to be rated at the same 1DWPD for endurance. Upcoming servers based on the likes of the AMD Epyc Genoa or Intel Sapphire Rapids processors will be able to take advantage of these fast new storage devices and arrive in a similar timescale to the Samsung PM1743.