Samsung intros the 870 EVO consumer SATA SSDs

Samsung has taken the wraps off its latest line of consumer SATA SSDs. The new Samsung 870 EVO SSDs introduce the latest Samsung controller and flash NAND to this product line. The result is that the 870 EVO consumer SATA SSDs deliver "38 per cent higher random read performance speeds up everyday computing tasks and 30 per cent improved sustained performance," according to Samsung's in-house testing.

The new 870 EVO "delivers a compelling mix of performance, reliability and compatibility for casual laptop and desktop PC users as well as Network Attached Storage (NAS) users," said KyuYoung Lee, vice president of Memory Brand Product Biz at Samsung Electronics. Lee also hinted that these might be the last new SATA SSDs from Samsung, and it is true that you can't really get anything faster attached via SATA III spec connections.

Above you can see the full specs table of the Samsung 870 EVO range. No specific details are given about the 'new' controller, but Samsung says the flash storage chips are its own V-NAND 3-bit MLC (TLC) components. Thanks to the component choice users will benefit from the maximum SATA sequential read and write speeds of 560 and 530MB/s, respectively. Furthermore, the DRAM caches, large variable SLC buffer, and the drive's Intelligent TurboWrite technology helps maintain its peak performance levels.

Compared with its predecessor series, the 860 EVO SATA SSDs, the new lineup's perkier random read performance is said to be noticeable in common PC tasks like multitasking, web browsing, or starting up / restarting.

You can see in the table that the TBW endurance rating varies per drive capacity, but the whole range gets a five-year warranty. You can manage and monitor these drives using the supplied Samsung Magician software.

Samsung is launching its 870 EVO consumer SATA SSDs in 4TB, 2TB, 1TB, 500GB, and 250GB capacities, with pricing starting from US$49.99.