Windows 10X will launch first for single screen devices aimed at first-line workers and education in spring 2021, says a report penned by ZDNet's resident Microsoft specialist, Mary J Foley. If that sounds rather late, hold tight as her sources indicate that Windows 10X dual screen won't arrive until spring 2022. Those that found allure in the design of the Surface Neo and possible similar partner devices might be rather disappointed if this prolonged schedule plays out.

Winding back the clock a little we first formally heard about Windows 10X when the Microsoft Surface Neo was unveiled with partner Intel to help create a buzz about its Lakefield hybrid processors. The OS was designed with dual-screen PCs in mind, and hoped to be an inspiration to systems makers and users to spur the adoption of a new kind of personal computer. At the time Microsoft said that the likes of Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo already had similar - but different - dual-screen products in the pipeline.

As April 2020 sprung upon us, reports emerged that there would be no dual-screen Windows 10X devices this year. In May, Microsoft's Chief Product Officer of Windows and Devices, Panos Panay, officially confirmed that Windows 10X would debut on single screened devices from partners. With regard to timescale, Microsoft and partners were still weighing up when Windows 10X would debut on devices, both single and dual-screen equipped.

No Win32 support at debut

Foley has heard from her insider sources that a first 10X commercial release won't even happen on single-screen devices before New Year. It will be spring 2021, she says, until such devices become commercially available. Furthermore, Windows 10X won't initially include support for running Win32 apps in containers, as originally planned - you will be restricted to UWP and web apps.

It is speculated that Microsoft might be waiting for its Cloud PC service to roll out to fill that gap, as Microsoft is having performance difficulties with such apps on Windows 10X. Then, this might be a delay which will be addressed in 2022, when dual-screen Windows 10X devices arrive with newer gen processors.

Please remember the attributed internal unnamed sources may share information that subsequently changes due to shifting timescales, priorities, and so on, in the company. However, Foley asserts these are the Windows 10X plans / schedules at the current time.