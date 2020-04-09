vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
No Windows 10X or dual screen devices this year says insider

by Mark Tyson on 9 April 2020, 15:11

Tags: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Surface, Windows 10

Fans of cutting edge technology aren't having a great 2020 with all the delayed events, shows, and consequently hardware releases. Admittedly there is a lot going on which makes new shiny things less of a priority for both individuals and organisations, with the Covid-19 crisis perhaps not even at its terrible peak yet, here in the west.

A few hours ago ZDNet's Microsoft news specialist, Mary Jo Foley, shared a story that, if true, would mean there would be no Windows 10X release this year. Furthermore, the highly anticipated Microsoft Surface Neo (Windows 10X) and

Surface Duo (Android) won't launch to the public until 2021. Third party Windows 10X devices are also going to be isolated at home too, of course.

Ms Foley's sources state that Microsoft's Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay, told his team that no Surface Neo dual-screen 10X devices would be release in this calendar year. Microsoft has a new priority, it is claimed, which is to get Windows 10X up and running on single-screen devices first.

The strategy according to the source is to make Chromebook competitors with Windows 10X using the common-or-garden 2-in-1 and clamshell form factors to start with. This will give Microsoft time to optimise features such as Win32 apps on 10X without any fallout on its premium Surface device line. Virtualised environments enabled by containers / Windows Virtual Desktop is a major focus of many Microsoft developers who WFH right now, asserts Foley.

Microsoft's web site states that the Surface Neo is "coming Holiday 2020," at the time of writing, and the same is stated for the Android-powered Surface Duo.

Posted by nobodyspecial - Thu 09 Apr 2020 16:16
Coming soon: win11? Please for the love of god kill win10 and the whole short cycle OS crap idea also :)

FIX your current versions and put off all others until you can go a month without a patch causing more issues than it fixes. How many broken versions can you have at once while announcing others?

Jeez linux, get your butts in gear! I've been waiting for a decade to dump windows. WTH? They've given you five years to come up with ANYTHING to compete but you can't seem to get games or apps (not server related) that will cause a shift finally. They are literally putting out an OS that causes people to QUIT pc's! Many of my parents friends have simply went to mobile, it is that bad. Radically re-designing your OS is dumb if all it does is slow us down and piss us off. Firefox, same story.

We need a new OS and browser from NEW players. I heck just bring back some old stuff with patches as that is all that was needed. You don't need a new OS for vulkan, so you don't need one for DX12 (MS just want you on win10). No devs should use it. Kill it, and maybe we kill windows one day.
Posted by philehidiot - Thu 09 Apr 2020 17:14
A friend of mine was whinging about the fact that he was playing with Linux again and how still, after all these years, anything meaningful has to be done using the command line.

I tried and ditched Linux a long time ago after trying it and finding it felt like you were required to learn to code. I'd have no problem with all this stuff if I were using it day to day and would remember it but, I don't and can't be bothered looking stuff up left right and centre whenever I need to do anything for which there isn't a GUI button.
Posted by LSG501 - Thu 09 Apr 2020 20:07
To be honest, I'd rather MS delay the neo and get it ‘right’ than try and rush it.

It's pretty obvious that anything due to be released this year, especially large scale software, is going to be difficult to work on at the same rate as before etc.
Posted by Tunnah - Thu 09 Apr 2020 23:30
Turn off auto updates, run updates a month behind when they're released. I've been doing this since win10 came out, so I never get caught out by updates that bork things.