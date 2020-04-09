No Windows 10X or dual screen devices this year says insider

Fans of cutting edge technology aren't having a great 2020 with all the delayed events, shows, and consequently hardware releases. Admittedly there is a lot going on which makes new shiny things less of a priority for both individuals and organisations, with the Covid-19 crisis perhaps not even at its terrible peak yet, here in the west.

A few hours ago ZDNet's Microsoft news specialist, Mary Jo Foley, shared a story that, if true, would mean there would be no Windows 10X release this year. Furthermore, the highly anticipated Microsoft Surface Neo (Windows 10X) and

Surface Duo (Android) won't launch to the public until 2021. Third party Windows 10X devices are also going to be isolated at home too, of course.

Ms Foley's sources state that Microsoft's Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay, told his team that no Surface Neo dual-screen 10X devices would be release in this calendar year. Microsoft has a new priority, it is claimed, which is to get Windows 10X up and running on single-screen devices first.

The strategy according to the source is to make Chromebook competitors with Windows 10X using the common-or-garden 2-in-1 and clamshell form factors to start with. This will give Microsoft time to optimise features such as Win32 apps on 10X without any fallout on its premium Surface device line. Virtualised environments enabled by containers / Windows Virtual Desktop is a major focus of many Microsoft developers who WFH right now, asserts Foley.

Microsoft's web site states that the Surface Neo is "coming Holiday 2020," at the time of writing, and the same is stated for the Android-powered Surface Duo.