Team Group releases Vulkan Z and Dark Z 32GB RAM sticks

Team Group has announced that it has launched its first large capacity, 32GB single stick DDR4 DIMMs. The DIMMs will be available in two memory sub-brands - it is adding them as options in the Vulkan Z and Dark Z lines. Furthermore, buyers will be presented with one further choice: whether to buy the DDR4 2666 or DDR4 3000 frequency DIMMs for their PCs.

These new memory products are aimed at gamers on both AMD and Intel platforms. This is evident by the aggressively styled, red or grey heatspreader designs. However, the designs aren't too fussy and you won't find RGB frills adorning these high capacity sticks.

Team Group's Vulkan Z series for gaming PC's has its own dedicated page here. Its aluminium heatspreader design means modules measure a modest 32(H) x 140(L) x 7(W)mm. The new 32GB modules are naturally sold in dual-channel kits (32GB x 2) but are available singly too. Buyers will choose between DDR4-2666MHz CL18-18-18-43 1.2V and DDR4-3000MHz CL16-18-18-38 1.35V modules.

Team Group's Dark Z series of DDR4 DIMMs have a bulkier heatspreader design with extended fins which make each module measure 43.5(H) x 141(L) x 8.3(W)mm - bigger in every dimension but mostly taller. The Dark Z product is only available in dual-channel kits at DDR4-3000 and CL16-18-18-38 1.35V.

Whichever modules you choose, they will be made from ICs selected for stability and durability, and rigorously tested. Lifetime warranties are provided with Team Group's memory modules. They support Intel XMP2.0 and auto-overclocking for simple, fast, worry-free deployment.

Pricing and availability are yet to be announced.