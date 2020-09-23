SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless gaming mouse now available

SteelSeries has announced that its Rival 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse has launched with immediate availability. According to the eSports focussed peripherals maker the Rival 3 stands out from the crowd thanks to its "dual wireless connectivity and year-long battery life". There are a number of other niceties too, please read on to find out.

As its name suggests the SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless gaming mouse is a wireless version of its entry level Rival 3 gaming mouse which was updated at the start of 2020. A new sensor has arrived to enable the extended battery life on offer in the wireless version though. SteelSeries says that its new TrueMove Air optical gaming sensor is the most power-efficient sensor it has ever made. According to the firm, this sensor enables "an industry-leading 400+ hours of battery life for uninterrupted use for a year or more". With 365 days in a year (8.760 hours), are users really expected to use this rodent for little more than an hour a day to match the headline claim?

In an email to HEXUS, SteelSeries said the TrueMove Air is a custom 18,000CPI, 400IPS, 40G sensor developed in partnership with PixArt. Additionally, like the TrueMove Pro found in the Sensei Ten gaming mouse, the TrueMove Air offers seamless tilt tracking when lifting and repositioning the mouse during rapid and intense gameplay.

On the wireless front, SteelSeries has installed its new Quantum 2.0 Wireless technology. This allows for 2.4GHz wireless USB connections - with a claimed 1ms response time, or users to use Bluetooth 5.0 for a wide compatibility. SteelSeries says that the Quantum 2.0 tech uses seamless automatic channel switching for stability.

RGB lighting is available in the scroll wheel area and can be used to indicate various things such as in-game notifications and can warn of low battery levels.

How SteelSeries has positioned this mouse

SteelSeries has built the Rival 3 Wireless gaming mouse's matte shell from "hyper-durable polymer for incredible durability." It utilises mechanical switches rated for 60M clicks for the main L/R buttons. In total this mouse sports 6 buttons. For weight adjustment SteelSeries allows users to choose whether to run the new mouse using just one or two AAA standard batteries - this makes the total mouse weight 95g or 106g, respectively. The size of this mouse is 120.6 x 58.3 x 21.5mm.

The SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless gaming mouse is available now for $49.99/€59.99/£54.99.