SteelSeries updates its Rival 3 Gaming Mouse

Today SteelSeries revealed a new updated Rival 3 Gaming Mouse, as well as a pair of new lower-tier Gaming Keyboards, the Apex 3 and Apex 5. The SteelSeries name has a particular cachet in eSports gaming and these newly announced "high performance gaming peripherals," are aimed at bringing the most important premium qualities of the range to "a wider audience of gamers." In other words, these new products are affordable or budget gaming peripherals which are designed to introduce thrifty consumers to the brand.

The updated SteelSeries Rival 3 mouse features "a new performance-focused sensor," and is claimed to be a purposefully designed fully-fledged gaming rodent with cutting edge tech where it counts.

The 'hyper-durable polymer' chassis mouse features SteelSeries' new TrueMove Core 8.500CPI optical sensor. This sensor, created in collaboration with PixArt, is said to deliver a huge leap at this price range and offers precise performance with true 1-to-1 tracking. Other key features are the 300IPS tracking, 35g acceleration, and 60m click switches (same switches as on the Rival 650).

Other attractions of the SteelSeries Rival 3 Gaming Mouse are its 6 buttons, 77g weight, onboard storage, and triple RGB lighting zones. The company says that it has selected the brightest RGB LEDs in any mouse it has made so far (about 750 lux) and these, alongside other mouse features, can be configured in the SteelSeries Engine software.

Available from today via retailers like Argos, Curry's and PC World, the SteelSeries Rival 3 Gaming Mouse costs £34.99 in the UK.

Keyboards

The Apex 3 from SteelSeries is the firm's new entry level gaming keyboard. This is a full sized keyboard with SteelSeries' own "whisper-quiet gaming switches and gaming-grade anti-ghosting" rated for 20 million key-presses. SteelSeries says the switches are low friction for near-silent use.

Elsewhere the design embraces 10-zone RGB lighting, IP32 water resistant for protection against spills, dedicated multimedia controls (inc metal roller wheel, see image below), 3-way cable routing, and a magnetic wrist rest.

Those interested can buy this SteelSeries Engine 3.15+ powered keyboard for £49.99 direct. In an email to HEXUS SteelSeries says it will also be available from Argos, Curry's and PC World in the UK for £69.99. One of those prices must be in error.

Moving up a notch we have the SteelSeries Apex 5, which is also a full sized design - but for the extra outlay there are quite a few upgrades to be had. SteelSeries has used a hybrid switch design here, with 'blue' tactile style mechanical keys above a rubber dome membrane, claimed to offer "the best of both worlds".

The Apex 5 features the same intuitive dedicated media controls, and 3-way cable routing options as the Apex 3. Premium features carried over from the higher-end SteelSeries keyboards to this one include; an OLED Smart Display which displays profiles - game info - Discord messages - and more, an aircraft-grade aluminium alloy frame, 16.8 million RGB LED per key lighting, and a premium magnetic wrist rest.

If you are interested in buying the SteelSeries Apex 5, it is available direct for £99. Again, it is said to cost more at your local bricks and mortar outlet like Argos, PC World or Currys, where it has an MSRP of £109.99.