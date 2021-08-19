Acer XR383CUR, 38-inch, 1600p, 2300R gaming monitor spotted

Acer appears to be preparing an interesting update to the Predator X38P gaming monitor. As per the codename, the new Acer XR383CUR will feature a 38-inch diagonal screen, with a gentle curve. ComputerBase in Germany spotted this new monitor listed, perhaps prematurely, on the Chinese Taobao retail website. The link is still live at the time of writing, just make sure you have your translator plugin at the ready, if you need one.

As ComputerBase points out, the new Acer XR383CUR is one of an uncommon breed, with its 38-inch diagonal 2300R curved panel. It put together a table comparing all such monitors known at this time, and there are just three of them; the older Acer Predator X38P and LG UltraGear 38GN950 which appear to be based on slightly older components, and this new model for Acer.

Key specs of these monitors, beyond the diagonal and curvature mentioned in the previous paragraph are that they are 'Nano IPS' panel monitors, with 10-bit colour, 3,840 × 1,600 pixels, 111ppi, 1ms GtG response times, and 1,000:1 contrast ratio.

The improvements delivered by the new Acer XR383CUR, presumable packing a new version of the panel from LG (and therefore LG might update its UltraGear too), are a standard 165Hz max refresh rate, FreeSync/G-Sync Compatibility, 750nits peak brightness, DIsplayHDR600 certification. Moreover, the ports have been updated to provide HDMI 2.1 and USB-C options, as well as the DP1.4 of the predecessor. However, the colour gamut reproduction seems to have dipped somewhat from 98 to 95 per cent of DCI-P3.

Like its Predator stablemate the new Acer XR383CUR comes with speakers and headphone out as standard as well as a stand that allows for adjustments in height, tilt and swivel (no portrait pivot mode, as it is curved).

Pricing appears to be basically the same for the older and newer Acer models, at the equivalent of €1,700 or thereabouts. Taobao says this screen is released for sale from 20th October. If this screen size/form appeals, and you are on a budget, ComputerBase advises you to look up the LG UltraGear 38GN950, which is currently available for under €1,250. I see the LG UltraGear 38GN950 is on Amazon UK for £1,199, while the current model Acer Predator X38P is £1,599.