Acer XR383CUR, 38-inch, 1600p, 2300R gaming monitor spotted

by Mark Tyson on 19 August 2021, 12:11

Acer appears to be preparing an interesting update to the Predator X38P gaming monitor. As per the codename, the new Acer XR383CUR will feature a 38-inch diagonal screen, with a gentle curve. ComputerBase in Germany spotted this new monitor listed, perhaps prematurely, on the Chinese Taobao retail website. The link is still live at the time of writing, just make sure you have your translator plugin at the ready, if you need one.

As ComputerBase points out, the new Acer XR383CUR is one of an uncommon breed, with its 38-inch diagonal 2300R curved panel. It put together a table comparing all such monitors known at this time, and there are just three of them; the older Acer Predator X38P and LG UltraGear 38GN950 which appear to be based on slightly older components, and this new model for Acer.

Key specs of these monitors, beyond the diagonal and curvature mentioned in the previous paragraph are that they are 'Nano IPS' panel monitors, with 10-bit colour, 3,840 × 1,600 pixels, 111ppi, 1ms GtG response times, and 1,000:1 contrast ratio.

The improvements delivered by the new Acer XR383CUR, presumable packing a new version of the panel from LG (and therefore LG might update its UltraGear too), are a standard 165Hz max refresh rate, FreeSync/G-Sync Compatibility, 750nits peak brightness, DIsplayHDR600 certification. Moreover, the ports have been updated to provide HDMI 2.1 and USB-C options, as well as the DP1.4 of the predecessor. However, the colour gamut reproduction seems to have dipped somewhat from 98 to 95 per cent of DCI-P3.

Like its Predator stablemate the new Acer XR383CUR comes with speakers and headphone out as standard as well as a stand that allows for adjustments in height, tilt and swivel (no portrait pivot mode, as it is curved).

Pricing appears to be basically the same for the older and newer Acer models, at the equivalent of €1,700 or thereabouts. Taobao says this screen is released for sale from 20th October. If this screen size/form appeals, and you are on a budget, ComputerBase advises you to look up the LG UltraGear 38GN950, which is currently available for under €1,250. I see the LG UltraGear 38GN950 is on Amazon UK for £1,199, while the current model Acer Predator X38P is £1,599.

Posted by bitbucket - Thu 19 Aug 2021 12:39
This is nice and all but I'm really craving a bit more progress toward higher DPI in the desktop monitor space. As a developer who spends hours per day staring at code, I'd really love a monitor with this kind of awesome real-estate but with a 5-8K resolution for crisper text. High refresh rates don't really appeal to many people outside of the high performance gaming space. I've had my current 38" monitor (also 3840x1600) for 5-6 years but there's literally been *nothing* worth upgrading to.
Posted by philehidiot - Thu 19 Aug 2021 13:28
bitbucket
I was quite derisive of 4K 27“ monitors until I mentioned it and someone pointed out the difference it makes to text having such a high DPI. I didn't notice the difference until I got a secondary 24” 1080P monitor and honestly thought it was broken at first. I was seriously considering going back to 1440P but seeing my old one in use I realised that yeah… higher resolution makes an incredible difference to text and makes a difference to how tired your eyes are after a day staring at the thing.

As a result, I think I'm in the same boat as you if I want a big, big screen but I actually prefer several different monitors. I have a small touchscreen, a portrait widescreen 24" and the main 4K widescreen. What I do like about the 4K monitor is I can drop the resolution to 1080 for games and it divides into four neatly, avoiding needing to keep a powerful GPU at current prices. Honestly, I think if you buy a decent monitor, expecting it to last more than 5 years is quite reasonable. There's no point upgrading this one unless something with awesome HDR or OLED that doesn't burn comes into my price range.