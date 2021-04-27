vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Acer lists the Nitro XV252QF 390Hz gaming monitor

by Mark Tyson on 27 April 2021, 12:11

Tags: Acer (TPE:2353)

Acer is readying a new gaming monitor with the highest advertised refresh rates we have seen. The new Acer Nitro XV252QF is a 24.5-inch monitor with an FHD IPS display sporting a headlining 390Hz refresh rate plus AMD FreeSync Premium support. Preliminary reports suggest the monitor uses an AUO AHVA panel that has been factory overclocked from 360 to 390Hz.

Without further ado, let us get to the specs of this monitor, as they are what make it newsworthy. I've compiled the specs to bullet points for ease of comprehension:

  • Screen size: 24.5-inch diagonal with 1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Screen type: AUO AHVA 8-bit panel said to be 'IPS-type', flat, with wide viewing angles and anti-glare surface
  • Backlight: WLED, flicker-free design
  • Contrast: 1000:1 static contrast
  • Brightness: 400cd/m² typical max
  • Other colour metrics: VESA DisplayHDR 400, 99 per cent sRGB gamut coverage
  • Refresh rate: 48 – 390Hz VRR range plus LFC. AMD FreeSync Pro support
  • Response time: 1ms ('0.5ms min') grey to grey
  • Ports etc: AC power input (internal power converter), 2x HDMI 2.0 ports, DP 1.4, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo 2W speakers
  • Quick release stand with 120mm height adjustment, -5° to 25° tilting, can be replaced with any VESA 100x100 mount

The official product page seems to be only partially populated, so we don't get any official specs there, the above is condensed from the linked report by PCMonitors.info. However, as a Nitro XV2 gaming monitor there are some supplemental qualities we can expect, such as; Acer Display Widget software support, action, racing, sports, movie, eco and other mode presets, Acer EyeSafe BlueLightShield and Flickerless tech plus reduced glare thanks to ComfyView and Low Dimming.

Expect to pay approx €530 for the Acer Nitro XV252QF in Europe.

HEXUS Forums :: 4 Comments

Posted by Millennium - Tue 27 Apr 2021 12:50
I can't say I've ever tried a monitor with a refresh rate of over 144hz. I even started thinking that was high, that 100-120 would probably be enough for most people outside e-sports in certain games.

Anyone have experience of these high refresh rate monitors, over 144 hz?
Posted by kalniel - Tue 27 Apr 2021 13:05
Millennium
Anyone have experience of these high refresh rate monitors, over 144 hz?
I've got experience of.. 165hz :p

Loading screens look exactly the same as at 144hz. Gaming I'm at 50 or so fps so I can't say I notice any difference if I set it to 144 or 165 ;)
Posted by [GSV]Trig - Tue 27 Apr 2021 13:21
I can oc my monitor from 144 to 165, cant tell the difference, maybe my 3060Ti just doesn't care enough and G-Sync just does its thing..
Posted by Nifl - Tue 27 Apr 2021 13:30
Been using 240hz for a while. In the few games that even support that, you will most likely not notice a difference compared to 120hz. Having the hardware to get fps to that level is also an issue. I would call anything beyond 144hz snake oil for “pro gamers”. But if it makes people happy, go for it.

But then again the human eye can't see more than 24 fps anyway, right? ;)