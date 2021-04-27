Acer lists the Nitro XV252QF 390Hz gaming monitor

Acer is readying a new gaming monitor with the highest advertised refresh rates we have seen. The new Acer Nitro XV252QF is a 24.5-inch monitor with an FHD IPS display sporting a headlining 390Hz refresh rate plus AMD FreeSync Premium support. Preliminary reports suggest the monitor uses an AUO AHVA panel that has been factory overclocked from 360 to 390Hz.

Without further ado, let us get to the specs of this monitor, as they are what make it newsworthy. I've compiled the specs to bullet points for ease of comprehension:

Screen size: 24.5-inch diagonal with 1920 x 1080 pixels

Screen type: AUO AHVA 8-bit panel said to be 'IPS-type', flat, with wide viewing angles and anti-glare surface

Backlight: WLED, flicker-free design

Contrast: 1000:1 static contrast

Brightness: 400cd/m² typical max

Other colour metrics: VESA DisplayHDR 400, 99 per cent sRGB gamut coverage

Refresh rate: 48 – 390Hz VRR range plus LFC. AMD FreeSync Pro support

Response time: 1ms ('0.5ms min') grey to grey

Ports etc: AC power input (internal power converter), 2x HDMI 2.0 ports, DP 1.4, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo 2W speakers

Quick release stand with 120mm height adjustment, -5° to 25° tilting, can be replaced with any VESA 100x100 mount

The official product page seems to be only partially populated, so we don't get any official specs there, the above is condensed from the linked report by PCMonitors.info. However, as a Nitro XV2 gaming monitor there are some supplemental qualities we can expect, such as; Acer Display Widget software support, action, racing, sports, movie, eco and other mode presets, Acer EyeSafe BlueLightShield and Flickerless tech plus reduced glare thanks to ComfyView and Low Dimming.

Expect to pay approx €530 for the Acer Nitro XV252QF in Europe.