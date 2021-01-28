Acer Predator XB323QU NV 32-inch 2K 170Hz monitor listed

An appealing new gaming monitor from Acer has appeared in eTailer listings. The previously unannounced Acer Predator XB323QU NV was spotted by TFT Central on Chinese site Taobao. Key features of the Acer Predator XB323QU NV are its flat 32-inch IPS panel, 1440p resolution, 160Hz refresh, AMD and Nvidia VRR compatibility, 1ms response time, and good colour reproduction metrics.

TFT Central reports that the new monitor is a beneficiary of Acer 'Fast IPS' technology. In terms of performance this screen has a 1ms G2G response time, as well as an overclocked refresh rate of up to 170Hz. It is supported for VRR by both AMD and Nvidia GPUs.

Picture reproduction quality metrics shared by the online store include; a 1000:1 contrast ratio, 400cd/m2 brightness, 178/178 viewing angles, 1.07bn colour depth and a wide colour gamut covering 95 per cent of the DCI-P3 reference space. It appears to be VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified.

Port selection is pretty standard, with the monitor boasting both DP 1.4 and HDMI 2.0 ports as well as a hub for 4x USB 3.0 and an audio output. Two built in speakers are provided for convenience. In other features you can see in some pictures the rear RGB lighting system, and the stand is adjustable for tilt, height, swivel and pivot.

The online retailer listing prices the XB323QU NV at 7,999 Chinese Yuan, which is equivalent to approx £900. Acer launched a trio of gaming monitors at the recent CES 2021 but for some reason didn't reveal this one.