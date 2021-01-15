Asus ROG Swift PG279QM: 27-inch 1440p gaming at up to 240Hz

I reported upon the new Asus ROG laptops offering AMD Ryzen 5000 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 processors earlier this week, but Asus has just updated us with some further details of its latest wares, and it is worth highlighting the new gaming monitors that it is making available shortly.

A particularly appealing new gaming monitor from Asus is the new ROG Swift PG279QM. Asus says that this is the first 27-inch gaming monitor it has made with a 2560x1440 display, offering a 240Hz refresh rate. Many consider a 27-inch diagonal at 1440p to be a gaming sweet spot as we move from 2020 into 2021. As Asus points out, typical 1440p gaming monitors crest at 144Hz, so if you have a powerful enough GPU the ROG Swift PG279QM could be a compelling choice.

The PG279QM uses the latest Asus Fast IPS panel technology which doesn't only offer high performance but outputs a wider gamut of colours and supports high dynamic range imagery. Thus, in addition to the 240Hz max refresh rate, G-Sync VRR support, and 1ms GtG response time, users can enjoy the VESA DisplayHDR 400-certified panel which can output 95 per cent of the wide DCI-P3 colour space.

To be clear this is a high-end G-Sync monitor including the official G-Sync hardware module. It also works with the Nvidia Reflex Latency Analyser technology which allows experts/pros to analyse input lag sources in their systems and minimise them for the best responsiveness.

Asus supplies the PG279QM with an adjustable stand with Aura sync lighting to complement the back of monitor LEDs. The stand can have its footprint minimised with the ROG Desk Mount Kit. Ports available on this monitor include; 1x DP, 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x USB 3.0.

Expect to be able to purchase the Asus ROG Swift PG279QM later in Q1.

HDMI 2.1 gaming monitors

Asus has started to launch monitors supporting the HDMI 2.1 standard which may be appealing to gamers owning the latest consoles from Microsoft and Sony, as well as PC users. The Asus ROG Swift PG32UQ, Strix XG43UQ, and TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A support 4K visuals at 144Hz for the latest graphics cards and HDMI 2.1 for 4K 120Hz gaming on the latest consoles. Additional attractions of these 32-, 48-, and 28-inch monitors are that they all support Variable Refresh Rate technology, Asus Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) Sync, and Auto-Low-Latency mode.