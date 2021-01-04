LG to showcase 48-inch Bendable Cinematic Sound OLED monitor

LG has prepared a new breed of gaming monitor for CES 2021. Ahead of the big event next week LG Display has said it will be showcasing "the world's first 48-inch Bendable Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO)," and it is optimised for gaming too. Key attractions of this flat/curved toggling display are its 40 to 120Hz refresh rate, and CSO tech which uses the screen as the speaker.

"LG Display's 48-inch Bendable CSO display is optimised for gaming as it maximizes the use of advanced technology that produces another level in terms of providing an immersive experience. In other words, it offers the very best gaming environment to gamers," said Dr. Chang-ho Oh, EVP & Head of the TV Business Unit at LG Display.

At the heart of LG's design is a flexible 48-inch OLED panel. The key qualities of this panel are that it can be a flat screen or curve to up to 1000R, depending upon the user preference and activity – gaming or watching TV shows for example. The OLED screen used is said t be VRR compatible with a range of 40 to 120Hz, and have a response time of 0.1ms. Additionally LG boasts of the display's "infinite contrast ratio," low blue light, and flicker free properties.

The other particularly interesting aspect of this monitor is its eschewing of built-in speakers in favour of LG's Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO) technology. This tech leverages a 0.6mm thin film exciter layer in the display to vibrate and emit sound. LG says that this allows the sound to emanate from people and objects in the picture for a realistic sound vista. LG managed to reduce this tech from 9mm to 0.6mm and make it flexible, which sounds like quite an achievement.

It is going to be interesting to see and hear this new monitor. Hopefully some decent footage of the monitor in action will emerge from the wholly virtual CES 2021.