MSI debuts Optix MAG274QRF-QD eSports monitor with Rapid IPS

MSI has announced a new eSports gaming monitor with a couple of tricks up its sleeve. The MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD aims to stand out from the crowd by virtue of its new Rapid IPS panel. According to MSI, Rapid IPS delivers a 4x faster response time than normal IPS panel technology. Other key attractions of the Optix MAG274QRF-QD are; its use of Quantum Dot technology, a 27-inch diagonal, WQHD (2560x1440) resolution, 1ms GtG response time, 165Hz max refresh rate, and G-Sync Compatibility.

The Rapid IPS panel carries forward the attractions of regular IPS (minimising image distortion and colour shifts when viewed from various angles). I guess the 'Rapid' comes from the fast response and refresh rates boasted by the Optix MAG274QRF-QD. Below you can see it compared in tabulated form against three other 27-inch MSI MAG line gaming monitors (highlighted in blue).

As you can see the QD panel seems to help out with the colour gamut / accuracy here with the QD monitor measurably beating its stablemates in this regard.

Other important features not mentioned in the tech specs table above include; the lower refresh rate bounding value of 48Hz, the max brightness of 300nits, 1000:1 contrast ratio, low blue light mode, anti-flicker, and the various gaming modes which you can use via the 5-way OSD controls or the MSI Gaming OSD App. These gamer flavoured features include the likes of 'Night Vision', as well as presents for FPS, racing, RTS, and more. Lastly, this monitor features Mystic Light RGB ambient lighting effects emanating from the angled strip on the back on this monitor, including 'Game Echo'.

I don't have pricing or availability info available at the time of writing.