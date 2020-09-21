vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
ViewSonic Elite XG270Q 165Hz QHD gaming monitor launched

by Mark Tyson on 21 September 2020, 12:41

ViewSonic has announced a new gaming monitor based upon its highly rated Elite XG270QG design which arrived at the start of 2020. The new model, the ViewSonic Elite XG270Q, has had its specs scaled back somewhat in order to rein in the pricing, though many specs remain the same.

Key specifications of the ViewSonic Elite XG270Q gaming monitor are as follows:

  • Display Size: 27-inch with 3 side borderless bezel
  • Panel Type: IPS Technology
  • Resolution: 2560 x 1440
  • Resolution Type: QHD
  • Static Contrast Ratio: 1,000:1 (typ)
  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio: 120M:1
  • Light Source: LED
  • Brightness: 400cd/m2 (typ)
  • Colours: 16.7M
  • Response Time (Typical GTG): 1ms
  • Viewing Angles: 178º horizontal, 178º vertical
  • Stand: height (115mm), Swivel (60º), Pivot, Tilt (-5º / 20º) - VESA 100x100mm compatible
  • Backlight Life (Hours): 30000 Hrs (Min)
  • Refresh Rate (Hz): HDMI (v2.0): 48 ~ 144Hz, DisplayPort (v1.4): 48 ~ 165Hz
  • Adaptive Sync: Yes
  • Connectors: DSMI 2.0 x2, DP x1, 3.5mm audio out, USB B in/USB 3.0 A out x3
  • Lighting: accent and ambient desktop lighting
  • Flicker-Free: Yes
  • Blue Light Filter: Yes

The headlining difference between this new model and the Elite XG270QG is that the new Elite XG270Q lacks the Nvidia G-Sync hardware module. This move scales back its G-Sync tier to being simply a G-Sync compatible monitor.

Picking through the specs this new cheaper model will also feature a slightly lower spec panel in some respects. It is still a 27-inch IPS panel with max 165Hz refresh and 1ms response time but the Elite XG270QG boasts use of an 'IPS Nano Colour panel, which has better colour accuracy and wider gamut. The new model is a 95 per cent DCI-P3 panel, rather than 98 per cent, and it offers 16.7M colours rather than the 1.07B of the Elite XG270QG. However, the Elite XG270Q has a slightly better max brightness at 400 rather than 350cd/m2.

The ViewSonic Elite XG270QG currently retails on Amazon UK for £657. ViewSonic hasn't revealed pricing and availability for the scaled back Elite XG270Q but a curved FreeSync model, dubbed the Elite XG270QC (also QHD res), costs £489 and this new model should be priced similarly to that.

HEXUS Forums :: 4 Comments

Posted by Jelman - Mon 21 Sep 2020 12:44
nice looking monitor, but still the price isnt that great all things considered..
Posted by Yoyoyo69 - Mon 21 Sep 2020 12:55
Jelman
nice looking monitor, but still the price isnt that great all things considered..

Agreed
Posted by Orcworm - Mon 21 Sep 2020 20:15
Was hoping for a larger ~32“ 4k panel to be honest. The 24”-27" 2k panel has been done to death now, surely?
Posted by JazzSmoothie - Mon 21 Sep 2020 22:57
It's a lovely looking screen, but there's better for the money. Recently got the Dell 2721DGF myself (165hz LG Nano IPS Panel) for about £340 on offer, but it's regularly seen under £400. If this screen can find itself closer to the £400 mark it will be a lot more competitive.