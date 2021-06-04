NZXT N7 Z590 ATX motherboard now available

NZXT has released an updated N7 motherboard for Intel 11th Gen Core Rocket Lake LGA1200 processors. The NZXT N7 Z590 ATX motherboard is available at retailers from today. Importantly for those who find the N7 alluring, the design retains the signature "minimalist metal cover, streamlined board layout, and extensive internal connectivity," and adds some tasty tech spice with support for all the new I/O that Intel added to RKL-S / Z590. This means the new motherboard features support for features like PCIe Gen 4, Wi-Fi 6e, and Bluetooth v5.1.

Like previous iterations of the N7 motherboard, NZXT's latest effort is powered by the CAM software suite. In case you need a reminder, CAM offers a range of tools to help users adjust cooling, and lighting, in an integrated and intelligent way. For example, CAM can implement cooling profiles depending upon system and component temperatures and help you monitor them, if you like. This is in addition to offering very flexible aRGB component lighting configurations with various syncing options.

In addition to the above specs it is worth mentioning that this ATX motherboard features 4x DIMM slots for a maximum of 128GB DDR4, 2 x PCIe x16 Slots (PCIe1: 4.0 x16 mode; PCIe3: 3.0 x4 mode), and 3 x PCIe 3.0 x1. If you plop in an older Intel 10th Gen Core i9/i7/i5/i3 CPU (rather than a RKL-S) then your 2 x PCIe x16 Slots will work in accordance with the previous standard (PCIe1: 3.0 x16 mode; PCIe3: 3.0 x4 mode). NZXT has equipped a Realtek ALC1220 Codec for 8-Channel High Definition Audio, 32-bit /192KHz DAC and this audio solution uses Nichicon Fine Gold Series audio capacitors. Full specs are available here.

NZXT is selling the N7 Z590 direct, in matte black or matte white finishes, priced at USD$279.99. In the UK you can grab it for GBP£209.99 from Scan. Buyers get a three-year warranty.

HEXUS had an NZXT N7 in the labs just a few weeks ago - it was an AMD B550 version, with just a few minor complaints - and it won a HEXUS recommended award.