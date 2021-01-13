Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE features latest AMD & Nvidia tech

Hopefully you will have already picked through our coverage of the launch of the AMD Ryzen Mobile 5000 Series processors, and it is important to know that Nvidia launched its GeForce RTX 30 Series laptop GPUs yesterday evening too. Of course you can't build your own PCs with either of these mobile processor families so it is interesting to see what key industry partners like Asus, MSI, Gigabyte, Lenovo etc can conjure up. Can these most modern portable powerhouses tempt you to leave your desktop days behind (but you might want to use a desk docking system for a big screen, mechanical keyboard, gaming mouse etc)? Let's have a look at a few tempting laptops showcased by Asus yesterday evening at its ROG Citadel XV interactive experience.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE

The first piece of Asus "gaming weaponry" I'd like to highlight is the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE. This sleek dual-screen gaming machine is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX mobile processor CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics. That is a lot of horse-power in a slim chassis and Asus is eager to say that its upgraded Active Aerodynamic System Plus (AAS+) cooling system is up to the task and relatively quiet thanks in part to the extra air intake under the secondary screen and new Arc Flow fans paired with liquid metal thermal compound quad-heatsinks and five heatpipes.

As you might guess from the model number the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE features a 15-inch main screen. This is available in your choice of 120Hz 4K display with 100 per cent Adobe RGB colour space coverage or a 300Hz FHD display with a 3ms response time and 100% sRGB colour space coverage. Both of these 15-inch panels are Pantone Validated and feature thin-bezel designs and Adaptive-Sync technology.

The accompanying ScreenPad Plus secondary panel (3840x1100 pixels) is a natural choice to "browse the web, read emails, chat over instant messaging apps, or to stream or record gameplay," reckons Asus. Buyers will get XSplit Gamecaster to monitor their streams while gaming on the main display. Asus says it is working with various software vendors, particularly in content creation to make the secondary display even more useful.

For a full spectrum multimedia experience Asus says that it has implemented upgraded speakers, Dolby Atmos, 3D precision audio, and two-way AI noise cancellation. Other specs you might like to know are the: up to 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, Wi-Fi 6, 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, 1x HDMI 2.0b, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x Type C USB 3.2 Gen 2 with Power Delivery and Display Port, 1x RJ45 LAN port, 1x microSD Card Reader, backlit per key RGB keyboard, and Windows 10 Pro OS. The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE measures 36.0 x 26.8 x 2.09 ~ 2.09 cm and weighs in at 2.48kg.

Asus ROG Flow X13

If you are looking for something more portable, Asus hopes to tempt with its 13-inch ultraportable gaming laptop called the ROG Flow X13. This is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS mobile processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics – but you can come home to the Asus XG Mobile dock (pictured directly below) with up to an RTX 3080 graphics card inside…

On the docking possibilities Asus says it has implemented a "proprietary eGPU connector dedicates 63Gbps of bandwidth exclusively to graphics, resulting in significantly higher performance than Thunderbolt eGPUs". This is said to make the ROG X13 Flow eminently suitable for "content creation, AAA gaming and work on the go, as well as hardcore gaming at home."

Other pleasing connectivity specs are the dedicated USB 3.2 Gen 2 link, which feeds an I/O hub with extra connectivity, and an integrated 280W AC adapter, which powers both XG Mobile dock and Flow X13.

The Flow X13 has a 360 degree hinge for all those modes you see such touch / stylus supporting laptops posed in. It is built around your choice of a 120Hz FHD panel or a high-res 4K panel that’s protected by Corning Gorilla glass. Whichever panel type you choose it will have a 16:10 aspect ratio, be Pantone validated, and support Adaptive Sync.

Cooling technology is based upon the same foundations as the Zephyrus, with liquid metal used as the thermal compound and triple heatsinks, fan outlets and the new Arc Flow fans with self-cleaning thermal module.

Other specs worth a mention are the; 32GB LPDDR4X RAM, 1TB M.2 2230 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD, 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, 1x HDMI 2.0b, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPort / power delivery, 1x ROG XG Mobile Interface, backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, 720p webcam, array mic, 2x 1W speakers with Smart AMP, claimed 10 hours of unplugged gaming time, and charging up to 60 per cent in 30 mins. The Asus ROG Flow X13 measures 29.9 x 22.2 x 1.58 ~ 1.58cm and weighs in at 1.30kg.

Asus launched other new and updated laptops into the ROG Zephyrus, Strix Scar, Strix G series.

