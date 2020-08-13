vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

HP lets slip a Tiger Lake-powered Pavilion 13 laptop (13-bb0027nr)

by Mark Tyson on 13 August 2020, 10:11

Tags: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), HP (NYSE:HPQ)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaenmb

Add to My Vault: x

Intel has a presentation hosted by Chief Architect, Raja Koduri, going live later today. The webcast will begin at 9am ET (2pm in the UK). Koduri has been on Twitter to tease details of the event, which will cover; Willow Cove, Tiger Lake, Xe graphics, and other new Intel tech. A more consumer focussed "Tiger Lake Virtual Launch Event" will take place on 2nd Sept at 12 noon ET (5pm UK time). We expect the second event to go beyond the technicalities and into products, fully tabulated SKU specs, and hopefully some partner product launches with prices attached.

It looks like HP has tripped over Intel's planned reveal schedule and accidentally published the product page for the Pavilion 13 laptop (13-bb0027nr). HP has since taken this product listing down but momomo-us captured it for posterity first. The specs summary, as reproduced below, reveals some excellent upgrades coming to the Pavilion 13, mainly due to Intel's Tiger Lake U processors.

The updated Pavilion 13 comes with the Intel Core i7-1165G7. This processor packs four Willow Cove cores with hyperthreading, plus 12MB of L3 cache. Clock speeds are significantly up on its predecessor (the Core i7-1065G7), at 2.8GHz base and 4.7GHz boost (Core i7-1065G7 offered 1.3/3.9GHz). Furthermore, the Intel Core i7-1165G7 features a 50 per cent fatter L3 cache (at 12MB) and Intel's new Xe graphics.

The supporting specs of the new HP Pavilion 13 laptop are quite attractive too. It has a 13.3-inch IPS screen with micro-edge (thought it isn't that bright at 250nits), plus there is 12GB of DDR4-3200 on board, with 32GB of Optane memory and a 512GB Intel PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD installed too. This laptop has Intel Wi-Fi 6 and BT5.0, B&O stereo sound, 720p webcam, and is 17.8mm thick and weighs in at 1.3kg.

HP doesn't provide an estimated battery life for the 43Wh pack installed. We also don't know about pricing and availability. It is possible we might find out these things after/during Koduri's presentation today but I think this kind of info is more likely to come along on/after the 2nd Sept event.

If you are after a bit of a preview of Koduri's architecture day event (scheduled for 2pm), VideoCardz reckons it will be used to announce SuperFin and SuperMIM, discuss Willow Cove, Xe-LP graphics, and Xe-HPG gaming cards with hardware raytracing.

HEXUS Forums :: 5 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by jimbouk - Thu 13 Aug 2020 10:44
Are they really still pushing Optane? Can't see it's going to make much difference with an NVMe drive.
Posted by sykobee - Thu 13 Aug 2020 11:47
The 2.8GHz base clock is probably the interesting thing here.

Sure, it's only got 4 cores, but that's pretty high for a 15W SKU - assuming it really is 15W, as Intel's TDP ratings have been rather optimistic recently.

AMD 4700U is 2GHz base (8 cores), or 2.1GHz base (6 cores 12 thread) or 2.3GHz base (6c 6t). The 4300U gets to 2.7GHz over 4 cores, but the turbo is only 3.7GHz. So it really looks like Intel has a clock advantage in mobile with TGL, and the new core should mean higher IPC as well.

So this is probably what the Superfin helps with - clock speeds at low power.

Hopefully AMD's Rembrandt on N7+ EUV will have improved mobile clocks as well. Let's hope it isn't as late as Renoir was.

So Intel should ace the single threaded benchmarks this round, and by a clear margin. Multi-thread is going to be limited by the 4 cores, but the higher clock and IPC will help. Intel: 4x2.8x1.2=13 vs AMD: 8x2x1.0=16 it's closer than AMD would like I'm sure. AMD do have pricing on their side.
Posted by Tabbykatze - Thu 13 Aug 2020 13:12
Why would you have an Optane drive and an NVME drive? Optane and SSD, ok and Optane and HDD, sure but is the reduced delay that useful/noticeable compared to the NVME?
Posted by Xlucine - Thu 13 Aug 2020 14:22
sykobee
The 2.8GHz base clock is probably the interesting thing here.

Sure, it's only got 4 cores, but that's pretty high for a 15W SKU - assuming it really is 15W, as Intel's TDP ratings have been rather optimistic recently.

AMD 4700U is 2GHz base (8 cores), or 2.1GHz base (6 cores 12 thread) or 2.3GHz base (6c 6t). The 4300U gets to 2.7GHz over 4 cores, but the turbo is only 3.7GHz. So it really looks like Intel has a clock advantage in mobile with TGL, and the new core should mean higher IPC as well.

So this is probably what the Superfin helps with - clock speeds at low power.

Hopefully AMD's Rembrandt on N7+ EUV will have improved mobile clocks as well. Let's hope it isn't as late as Renoir was.

So Intel should ace the single threaded benchmarks this round, and by a clear margin. Multi-thread is going to be limited by the 4 cores, but the higher clock and IPC will help. Intel: 4x2.8x1.2=13 vs AMD: 8x2x1.0=16 it's closer than AMD would like I'm sure. AMD do have pricing on their side.

For a 15W chip in 2020, only 4 cores is a major disadvantage. This is an i7, so will be priced to match ryzen 8 cores - and those 8 cores run at 2.7 GHz in 15 W and turbo to 4.3GHz:





https://next.lab501.ro/notebook/english-lenovo-ideapad-s540-13are-vs-13iml-amd-ryzen-7-4800u-vs-intel-core-i7-10710u/14

The 4.8 GHz boost is only 100 MHz higher than the boost for 6 core comet lake U chips, so the inter-generation improvement is only really any IPC gains.

Also, are you sure about the IPC values you're using? zen2 IPC is higher than skylake (just check out cinebench single threaded performance against clockspeed), so even if intel gets 20% more than skylake it doesn't mean they're 20% faster than zen2

Tabbykatze
Why would you have an Optane drive and an NVME drive? Optane and SSD, ok and Optane and HDD, sure but is the reduced delay that useful/noticeable compared to the NVME?

I see two possible reasons:
1) contra-revenue so they can actually do something with the optane IP
2) Intel demanding system integrators use optane to give a “premium” experience if they want to use i7s
Posted by QuorTek - Thu 13 Aug 2020 16:28
I don't get the clocks anymore.. I mean you can have a better CPU that does not have such high clock and you can have an expensive space heater that has double the clock but same performance…

It is like when Turbo became a thing… they put turbo on everything… sun glasses… clothing… probably consumeables as well.

If I got to look at this CPU with logic eyes… then the low base vs 2K higher boost, more or less seem like it is a horrible bad piece of silicon or whatever they made it on that lack stability and wont be able to hold the max clock for long before the laptop melts down or explodes or something looking at the gap alone, I think most of us want stable power in the package when ever it get to it.