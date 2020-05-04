Apple MacBook Pro 13 updated with Magic Keyboard

Apple has today delivered an update to its 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop. The headline feature of introducing the new Magic Keyboard could instead be described as fixing a design flaw, after all the criticism the butterfly design has received. Other than that, there is the predictable move up to a 10th gen Intel Core quad-core processor "for up to 80 percent faster graphics performance," as well as double the base/max storage.

Apple updated its larger MacBook Pro 16 late last year and moved away from the troubled butterfly type switches, introducing the Magic Keyboard with scissor switches (with 1mm key travel) and new improved Touch Bar with physical Esc key and finger print sensor built into the power key on the opposite side of the deck. The same process has been enacted on the MacBook Pro 13. Apple's MacBook Air got the MagicKeyboard (and 10th gen Intel CPU) treatment back in mid March). Now there is no current Mac laptop with a butterfly mechanism keyboard.

With Intel's latest quad-core processors inside, Apple is touting a performance hike of up to 2.8 x compared to the previous gen (dual-core) MacBook Pro 13. The processors offer Turbo Boosts up to 4.5GHz. Moreover, Apple boasts that the "integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics deliver up to 80 per cent faster performance over the previous generation 13-inch MacBook Pro for 4K video editing, faster rendering, and smoother gameplay". If you have an Apple Pro Display XDR at hand you can now drive that at full 6K resolution.

Please note that of Apple's four new MacBook Pro 13 models, a pair of them pack the older 8th gen Intel Core processors (still quad-core models), accompanied by LPDDR3 RAM, and there is another important difference in port selection, mentioned below.

New users will benefit from more and faster memory and storage options. Firstly the RAM fitted will be a minimum of 16GB @3,733MHz, with an option to kit out 32GB in the new 10th Gen Intel models. Standard storage is 256GB to 1TB but the MacBook Pro 13 can be configured with up to a 4TB SSD with read speeds up to 3.0GB/s.

Apple's 3lbs / 1.4kg laptop is equipped with a True Tone display with 2560x1600 pixels, offering a P3 wide colour gamut, and max 500 nits brightness. Completing the multimedia experience on offer is a 720 HD webcam, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, triple mic array, plus Thunderbolt 3 digital video output. The higher-spec models sport four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports rather than two.

Here in the UK the entry price for updated MacBook Pro 13 ownership is £1,299. There are four pre-built configurations on offer, priced at up to £1,999. The laptops are available in a choice of silver or space grey and the earliest delivery slots are from 7th May.