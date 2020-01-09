Asus launches the ExpertBook B9450 14-inch 865g laptop

Among the bountiful range of PC, connectivity and smart products being showcased by Asus at CES 2020 is the "business traveller's new best friend". Unlike the other Asus 14-inch laptop we featured on Tuesday, the snazzy ROG Zephyrus G14 with AniMe Matrix lid, this laptop is a distinctly sober affair and lacks the punch of discrete graphics. However, its finely concocted set of features and physical qualities makes it a good contender for corporate road warriors.

The Asus ExpertBook B9450 majors on portability. Its physical qualities make it sound like a negligible burden for travellers at 865g and just 14.9mm thick. Furthermore, you get a 14-inch screen in what is described as a 13-inch class magnesium alloy chassis. Utilising the latest Intel processors and Project Athena compliant, perhaps the cherry on this cake is the up to 24 hour battery life.

Buyers can spec considerable processing power, generous memory and storage configurations, and the Asus ExpertBook B9450 comes with excellent connectivity as standard. Please check out the tech specs table below:

ASUS ExpertBook B9450 CPU Intel Core i7-10510, 4C/8T, 1.8GHz (8MB cache, up to 4.9GHz)

or Intel i5-10210, 4C/8T, 1.6GHz (6MB cache, up to 4.2GHz) GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Display 14.0-inch LED backlit Resolution FHD (1920 x 1080) Memory 8GB LDDR3 or 16GB LDDR3 Storage SSD 2x M.2 PCIe x4 (up to 4TB) Networking WIFI 6 (802.11AX), Bluetooth 4.2 (Dual band 2x2) Connectivity 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C (Thunderbolt 3), 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A

1x HDMI, 1X micro HDMI with Ethernet adapter

1x 3.5mm Audio Combo Jack Battery 33Wh for up to 24Hrs battery life with Wi-Fi off (or 20Hrs connected use) Dimensions 12.6" x 7.9" x 0.38 ~ 0.59" Weight 1.9 lbs OS Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Home. Alexa support

The above mentioned 'micro HDMI port with Ethernet adapter' is a new one for me but it is understandable that this kind of twiddling is required, as even a standard USB Type-A port causes a bulge in the chassis contours.

Other features not mentioned in the basic spec table above but worthy of note are; the integrated ASUS NumberPad in the ExpertBook B9's trackpad, backlit keyboard, Ergolift hinge design, the IR camera and fingerprint reader, integrated webcam shutter, optional Trusted Platform Module, Harman Kardon stereo sound, USB-C fast-charging, and 94 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

We don't have pricing and availability information at the time of writing.