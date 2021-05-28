vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
First Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti benchmarks leak

by Mark Tyson on 28 May 2021, 12:11

Monday, 31st May is widely expected to be the launch date for the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, namely the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti. However, eager PC beavers will still have to wait a number of days before third party reviews come out, and yet longer until 'retail availability' (supposed to be the day after the reviews get the green light).

Nvidia teased its GeForce unveiling event for the first proper day of Computex 2021, and the full GeForce launch / review / availability schedule is as reproduced below.

  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti: launch 31st May, reviews 2nd June, available 3rd June
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: launch 31st May, reviews 9th June, available 10th June

Enough with the dates, what about performance I hear you cry. Obviously these in-between Ti cards will have performance that aligns with where they slot in the existing RTX 30 hierarchy, so we aren't expecting any astonishing revelations. In the last few hours there have been multiple leaks regarding the upcoming new treasured from the green team including two benchmark leaks featuring the RTX 3080 Ti, even though this is the card the furthest away in terms of reviews / retail availability.

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti has been spotted in Geekbench by Benchleaks, via VideoCardz. Its score of 238,603 is nearly 150 per cent better than the RTX 2070 in GPU Compute, notes the source. Interestingly the limited system reporting of Geekbench confirms that the GPU has 80 multiprocessors, for 10,240 CUDA cores, and ran at a max 1.67GHz. Its 12GB of GDDR6X memory was clocked at 19Gbps.

Moving along Leakbench, not Benchleaks, has spotted an Ashes of The Singularity benchmark run featuring the RTX 3080 Ti. At least this is a game, rather than Geekbench. You will note that Nvidia's RTX 3080 Ti scores 9300 with the Crazy 1080p present here. If you are after a comparison, users with similar systems have achieved the same Crazy 1080p score using the AMD Radeon RX 6800 GPU…

Moving back the VideoCardz collected leaks and the site shares pictures of retail boxes for the MSI RTX 3070 Ti Ventus 3X OC, and the MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Suprim. No surprising there. Last but not least VideoCardz claims a validation run in TechPowerUp's GPU-Z tool confirms the specs of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. A Palit branded model in the database features 10,240 CUDA cores, running at up to 1,665MHz, plus 12GB of VRAM on a 384-bit bus with an effective bandwidth of 912.4GB/s.

It appears that the RTX 3070 Ti is rather more shy than its big brother, from the above array of leaks. Tune in next week for the full official details from Nvidia, from the Computex event.

HEXUS Forums :: 5 Comments

Posted by Bagpuss - Fri 28 May 2021 12:25
Of course, by the time you'll actually be able to buy one of these without wasting your life waiting for Discord/Telegraph alerts..sometime in 2022, The 40xx cards will be just around the corner.
Posted by CAT-THE-FIFTH - Fri 28 May 2021 12:28
Bagpuss
Of course, by the time you'll actually be able to buy one of these without wasting your life waiting for Discord/Telegraph alerts..sometime in 2022, The 40xx cards will be just around the corner.

At least you have a chance of getting one at RRP if you find an FE stock drop. With AMD GPUs,they are even harder to find,and the few I know who got one paid massively over the odds for them.
Posted by DanceswithUnix - Fri 28 May 2021 13:30
CAT-THE-FIFTH
At least you have a chance of getting one at RRP if you find an FE stock drop. With AMD GPUs,they are even harder to find,and the few I know who got one paid massively over the odds for them.

Overclockers have a fair range of AMD GPUs right now. I wouldn't touch a GPU at that sort of price, but hopefully just seeing them in stock means there is light at the end of the GPU availability tunnel and general availability will bring decent street prices in a few months.

I'm sure this is a complete coincidence that stock is turning up at the point that the total hashrate for Etherium has steadily declined for a week, and Eth itself looks like the dead cat bounce has hit an apex and is tumbling back towards the floor. But I keep being told it was nothing to do with mining, so must be a complete coincidence that you can now easily buy the worst mining cards :)

https://2miners.com/eth-network-hashrate (click on “Year” to see a smoothed trend, the data is *really* lumpy).
Posted by CAT-THE-FIFTH - Fri 28 May 2021 13:36
DanceswithUnix
Overclockers have a fair range of AMD GPUs right now. I wouldn't touch a GPU at that sort of price, but hopefully just seeing them in stock means there is light at the end of the GPU availability tunnel and general availability will bring decent street prices in a few months.

I'm sure this is a complete coincidence that stock is turning up at the point that the total hashrate for Etherium has steadily declined for a week, and Eth itself looks like the dead cat bounce has hit an apex and is tumbling back towards the floor. But I keep being told it was nothing to do with mining, so must be a complete coincidence that you can now easily buy the worst mining cards :)

https://2miners.com/eth-network-hashrate (click on “Year” to see a smoothed trend, the data is *really* lumpy).

I really hope so too. I would rather have an AMD GPU,since I prefer their Linux drivers,and they put a more VRAM in.RT performance isn't ideal,so still in two minds on what I need to look at.
Posted by faaaaq - Fri 28 May 2021 15:50
CAT-THE-FIFTH
Bagpuss
Of course, by the time you'll actually be able to buy one of these without wasting your life waiting for Discord/Telegraph alerts..sometime in 2022, The 40xx cards will be just around the corner.

At least you have a chance of getting one at RRP if you find an FE stock drop. With AMD GPUs,they are even harder to find,and the few I know who got one paid massively over the odds for them.
So far I have bought a 6700xt, 6800, and two 6800xts. Getting AMD cards is way easier than an NVidia card atm, you just have to buy on AMD's own website. I have also bought two 3080s and two 3070s from Best Buy, but the Best Buy drops have been pretty awful lately and it has become much harder to reliably buy cards from them. AMD though, once you get past their TERRIBLE website, is pretty easy to get cards from.

PS: No, I am not a scalper, I have been buying cards for friends and family, since my job allows me to drop everything at a moments notice when stuff pops back in-stock.