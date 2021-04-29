Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 'Lite Hash Rate' GPUs roll out starts in May

Yesterday HEXUS reported upon the hot rumour that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will launch on 18th May. Around the same time, mid-May, VideoCardz' informants say that Nvidia will start rolling out updated GAxx2 GPUs for the existing RTX 30 graphics card series.

The significance of the updated GAxx2 GPUs is that they will introduce new crypto-nerf tech from Nvidia - which will hopefully be more robust than its first efforts seen with the RTX 3060 12GB. VideoCardz says that the Nvidia AIB's are unofficially calling these updated GPUs the 'Lite Hash Rate' (LHR) series. There is no technical info about the changes made to LHR GPUs, and perhaps Nvidia and partners will keep schtum on this, even after such GPUs are officially released.

Interestingly, the radio silence will extend to the roll-out of these new GPUs. You won't be able to tell if a boxed graphics card has one of the GAxx2 GPUs we hear. To find out the GPU used you'll have to buy a card and rip the cooler off for a peek at the die. It is expected that system info tools will be updated to reveal this info without users going to such lengths in due course.

One of the story sources says that the top-end RTX 3090 won't get a GAxx2 GPU update. Nvidia's strategists don't reckon this is a necessary step to take given the market position of this GPU.

Last but not least, all the new cards should roll out with RezisableBAR support – shipped with vBIOS updates that enable this memory performance feature alongside the latest drivers.