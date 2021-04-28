vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti tipped for 18th May launch

by Mark Tyson on 28 April 2021, 12:11

Tags: NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaeqi4

Add to My Vault: x

If you are interested in the launch schedule for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti then the rumour mill seems to be pretty united on the following schedule: a launch event on Tuesday 18th May, with third party reviews on Tuesday 25th May, and a retail release on Wednesday 26th May. It isn't clear whether pre-orders will opened by Nvidia, partners, or retailers. This schedule info was outlined by a supposedly reliable source who shared the dates on the IT Home Chinese tech forums, via TPU.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti has been quite prominent on our news radar over recent weeks. This as-yet to be released premium consumer offering hit the headlines last Christmas but has since been reconfigured by Nvidia, so the story goes, to better fit the gap it is filling and better compete against the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs that are now a known threat.

It seems certainly very clear that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti isn't a phantom or figment of any tech news site's imagination with the most recent reports featuring clearly labelled shipping cartons and GPU dies caught 'red-handed'. These were seen quite shortly after Gigabyte's EEC registration of twelve RTX 3080 Ti designs.

Above you can see where most tech news sites reckon the RTX 3080 Ti will sit, in spec terms (purple). The card has the potential to be very popular, like its previous gen predecessor, if it could be made available in quantity at the MSRP of US$999. It will be one of the first cards with Nvidia's new mining limiter tech, which might help deter crypto mining focussed purchasers.

We are also waiting patiently to see signs of the GeForce RTX 3050 / Ti, to see what pricing, performance and availability will be on offer.

HEXUS Forums :: 13 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by Jonj1611 - Wed 28 Apr 2021 12:17
I used to be excited for new card releases, planning on how I would fund my next purchase, now I don't bother anymore. All out of stock or some ridiculously high price and I can't see these being any different.

I don't want to have to be scanning discord etc 24 hours a day in the hope of buying one either.
Posted by neepheid - Wed 28 Apr 2021 12:33
I only got back into building PCs last year after many years out and this GPU shortage/scalping/fake MSRP fiasco has taken the wind right out of my sails.
Posted by tapmybuttons - Wed 28 Apr 2021 12:38
I'm excited to get my hands on one and at the end of the day a new graphics card just means another product you can potentially get a hold of in this current market
Posted by [GSV]Trig - Wed 28 Apr 2021 13:07
If the 3080Ti comes as an FE card at a decent price, then I'm all for it, if it comes as AIB only, and the prices are as they are, then they can feck off..
Posted by LSG501 - Wed 28 Apr 2021 13:21
'[GSV
Trig;4290839']If the 3080Ti comes as an FE card at a decent price, then I'm all for it, if it comes as AIB only, and the prices are as they are, then they can feck off..

You first have to have stock left on the day of release….

I can already see this as being scalped or purchased via backdoors for cryptomining etc so there will be next to no stock for ‘normal’ people.

Personally I'd love to be able to buy a 3090FE (3D rendering, not gaming) and the rest of the system to go with it but I've just come to terms that isn't happening for at least a year, hell at the rate things are going the 4xxx series will be out of stock too.

SEE NEWER »