Nvidia plans to refresh RTX 3060 and re-nerf crypto mining

by Mark Tyson on 16 April 2021, 10:11

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 crypto mining perf-nerf was surprisingly easy to bypass, given that the company is a leader in the IT and AI industries. Now it looks like the green team has learned some hard lessons and will refresh the GPU powering the mass-market targeted RTX 3060 to properly prevent miners fiddling with these cards to make them worth snatching out of the eager outstretched hands of PC gamers.

A report published by HKEPC, via VideoCardz, indicates that Nvidia has readied a new GPU to replace those going into RTX 3060 cards. The new GPU is codenamed GA106-302 and set to replace the GA106-300, with new crypto-mining limiting tech.

A new device-ID will prevent older drivers installing on the GA106-302 equipped cards and there will be "further mechanisms" put in place to ensure this isn't a great budget choice for ETH miners. What those mechanisms might be, Nvidia might be advised to stay quiet about, but we probably won't get any hint until the cards hit customers.

Expect the new GA106-302 equipped GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards to start to filter through to retail in May. It will be interesting to see how they are marked by AIBs (if at all), whether one will have to look at the back of the box, or whether one won't know what kind of RTX 3060 is in any particular package.

Some of you might wish Nvidia put similar efforts into crypto-perf-nerfing its higher-end GeForce GPUs. Well, there is a good chance that will happen according to Twitter tech leakster kopite7kimi who reckons similarly adapted GA102 and GA104 GPUs may be on the way.

Posted by Tabbykatze - Fri 16 Apr 2021 10:46
“it'll be unhackable”

Then they'll accidentally release the driver again or something akin…
Posted by Eggburt69 - Fri 16 Apr 2021 11:30
Yeah, of course it won't be hackable!

Oh well, at least it was yet another excuse, along with the daft power consumption of the last few generations, of not upgrading my graphic card.

I must be dumb, but what is the purpose of cryptocurrency and its mining anyway? All it seems to be is the wasting of precious energy of what would seem to be nothing of real material or non-material value?
Posted by ik9000 - Fri 16 Apr 2021 12:20
Eggburt69
Yeah, of course it won't be hackable!

Oh well, at least it was yet another excuse, along with the daft power consumption of the last few generations, of not upgrading my graphic card.

I must be dumb, but what is the purpose of cryptocurrency and its mining anyway? All it seems to be is the wasting of precious energy of what would seem to be nothing of real material or non-material value?

It's the modern gold rush. Some people will make a fortune, many will toil for scant reward, all while polluting the surrounds - in this case the atmosphere via the increased power usage that should be being legislated against frankly. No point France banning short haul flights but allowing large scale crypto mining to go unchecked.
Posted by selfishtoaster - Fri 16 Apr 2021 12:35
Why? Nvidia even released a statement saying that crypto miners aren't causing the GPU shortages. Who cares what their cards get used for?
Posted by DanceswithUnix - Fri 16 Apr 2021 12:43
ik9000
It's the modern gold rush. Some people will make a fortune, many will toil for scant reward, all while polluting the surrounds - in this case the atmosphere via the increased power usage that should be being legislated against frankly. No point France banning short haul flights but allowing large scale crypto mining to go unchecked.

I get the impression that people think money really is being created here. AFAICS mining just gets you a slice of transaction costs that someone is paying, so any money you get someone else has lost in the sky high transaction fees.

