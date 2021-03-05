vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
GeForce RTX 3080 Ti to continue Nvidia's mining limiter strategy

by Mark Tyson on 5 March 2021, 10:11

Tags: NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nvidia looks set to implement its crypto-mining limiting technology in all future GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. The green team introduced this strategy with the recently released GeForce RTX 3060 12GB. Nvidia's limiter is said to reduce the crytocurrency mining hash rate by 50 per cent and uses a mix of software / driver / firmware to make it hard (impossible?) to bypass.

It seems to be that the use of crypto-mining limiter tech applied to the RTX 3060 isn't a one-off. Both VideoCardz and Twitter's Kopite7kimi have spoken to sources indicating that the upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will also feature the limiter technology. VideoCardz goes one further by asserting that the limiter is built-into another unannounced graphics card - the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti.

It isn't just the crypto-limiter info that was shared by the usually reliable sources in these recent leaks, we also have some purported specs to ponder over. According to this info, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will sit snugly between the RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 - it is also based upon the GA102 GPU with 28.3bn transistors. In terms of CU/SP counts it will be very close to the top-end GeForce model, but the memory quota is much nearer to the RTX 3080, as it comes packing just 12GB of GDDR6X.

The current understanding is that Nvidia will launch the RTX 3080 Ti in April, but it must be noted that it has re-jigged this schedule several times already.

HEXUS Forums :: 21 Comments

Posted by kalniel - Fri 05 Mar 2021 10:17
I think Nvidia already announced it would apply to future cards, so not much of a revelation there. However, new Ti cards all based on GA102 and with only 12GB VRAM is interesting, if very disappointing.
Posted by philehidiot - Fri 05 Mar 2021 10:18
Part of me suspects this will become a hardware feature in the next generation or two.
Posted by kompukare - Fri 05 Mar 2021 10:34
philehidiot
Part of me suspects this will become a hardware feature in the next generation or two.
Problem is, how can you differentiate ETH hashing from any other gCompute feature like F@H etc.?
Or even some future complex shader program in a game?
I'm sure Nvidia would love for anyone who needs compute to buy a more expensive card, whereas even if CUDA is crippled to half-rate people teaching themselves about it should still be able to run their stuff, albeit slowly.
Posted by [GSV]Trig - Fri 05 Mar 2021 10:45
While I understand WHY they are doing this, I disagree with it entirely, if you buy a card you should be able to do what you want with it..

The bit I'm more interested in, is will these new cards come in FE models or will they all be AIB, chances are by the time I can actually get a 3080FE the Ti might be out which could be a tastier option..
Posted by 3dcandy - Fri 05 Mar 2021 10:52
kompukare
philehidiot
Part of me suspects this will become a hardware feature in the next generation or two.
Problem is, how can you differentiate ETH hashing from any other gCompute feature like F@H etc.?
Or even some future complex shader program in a game?
I'm sure Nvidia would love for anyone who needs compute to buy a more expensive card, whereas even if CUDA is crippled to half-rate people teaching themselves about it should still be able to run their stuff, albeit slowly.

ETH is easy to detect - the algorithm used needs at least 4gb for starters to run well which is why it's used on gpu's rather than asics. Unless they rewrite ETH it's pretty much slam dunk for miners - and they have a card for miners if you want to mine…

