GeForce RTX 3080 Ti to continue Nvidia's mining limiter strategy

Nvidia looks set to implement its crypto-mining limiting technology in all future GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. The green team introduced this strategy with the recently released GeForce RTX 3060 12GB. Nvidia's limiter is said to reduce the crytocurrency mining hash rate by 50 per cent and uses a mix of software / driver / firmware to make it hard (impossible?) to bypass.

It seems to be that the use of crypto-mining limiter tech applied to the RTX 3060 isn't a one-off. Both VideoCardz and Twitter's Kopite7kimi have spoken to sources indicating that the upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will also feature the limiter technology. VideoCardz goes one further by asserting that the limiter is built-into another unannounced graphics card - the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti.

It isn't just the crypto-limiter info that was shared by the usually reliable sources in these recent leaks, we also have some purported specs to ponder over. According to this info, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will sit snugly between the RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 - it is also based upon the GA102 GPU with 28.3bn transistors. In terms of CU/SP counts it will be very close to the top-end GeForce model, but the memory quota is much nearer to the RTX 3080, as it comes packing just 12GB of GDDR6X.

The current understanding is that Nvidia will launch the RTX 3080 Ti in April, but it must be noted that it has re-jigged this schedule several times already.