Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 12GB rumoured to launch 25th Feb

Last month HEXUS reported upon the approximate release date of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 12GB. At the time we heard that the upcoming graphics card model would become available to reviewers and influencers from 19th Feb, before the public launch at the end of the month. Now tech site WCCF Tech asserts that its sources have pinpointed the official date for release of the new graphics card as being 6am PST on Thursday 25th February.

The source doesn't have any more information other than that precise time but adds, as you may already expect, that the MSRP pricing isn't likely to be maintained. Moreover, it reports it has spotted various AIB partner cards listed by retailers from €428 at the cheapest all the way up to €599 in Europe – quite a sum for this SKU.

It is worth a recap on the RTX 3060's tech specs and first-party touted performance. For this info, please check the charts / slides reproduced above. In brief, you will see that the RTX 3060 12GB possesses 3594 CUDA cores, and runs at base/boost 1.32/1.76GHz. That significant chunk of GDDR6 memory is on a 192-bit bus. The card is expected to pull about 170W when strutting its stuff, and standard models will come with a single 8-pin power connector. Expect performance similar to the GeForce RTX 2060 Super.

Going back to the WCCFTech report, they link to a Reddit thread by 'he_never-sleeps' about the acquisition of a Gigabyte Eagle GeForce RTX 3060 OC 12GB. The redditor explains that he ordered and paid for a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and when the shop owner accidentally sold it to someone else first he browsed the (physical?) shop and picked up this (one of two available at the store). The thread is concerned with crypto-mining, and it appears to be widely expected the RTX 3060 is capable of approx 50MH/s while the RTX 3060 Ti is capable of a little over 60MH/s.