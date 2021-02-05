Nvidia schedules GTC 2021 for 12th to 16th April

Nvidia has announced the schedule for its upcoming GPU Technology Conference. GTC 2021 will run from Monday 12th April, kicking off with a keynote from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at 8.30am PST, and end on Friday 16th April. After the keynote opener there will be GTC talks, Deep Learning Institute (DLI) workshops, panels, and Connect with the Experts sessions. Nvidia GTC 2021 is free for all participants but DLI full-day workshops need to be added to your registration for US$249 if you wish to partake in them.

During the conference you will hear and learn about Nvidia's advanced technologies that are said to be transforming today's industries. Talks, workshops and panels will cover areas such as AI, data centre, graphics, accelerated computing, healthcare, intelligent networking, game development, and more.

So, what will be at the GTC 2021 for gamers? TO start with it is hard to know what Huang will make the focus of his keynote on the Monday, but it should at least touch upon gaming to some degree. Secondly Nvidia is currently calling for submissions from developers, researchers, engineers, and innovators to showcase their work at GTC – some of these submissions will undoubtedly involve gaming technologies and developments. Specific gaming related topics it wants to see covered are; developer tools, ray tracing, VR/AR – plus some other related graphics technologies. Demos are particularly welcome given the format of the online presentations.

You can sign up for updates on GTC registration and programming now via a link at the top of the event pages. You won't have to register to watch the keynote. Many of the presentations, webinars and so on will be available after the live event – convenient for catch up or if you live in a time zone that isn't great for live viewing. No special software will be needed for GTC viewing or participations – just an internet connection and connected device like laptop, tablet or mobile phone. Nvidia recommends you update your browser to the latest version.