Asus support confirms GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 20GB

Being thoroughly prepared for an upcoming hardware launch is an admirable quality for a tech company. However, sometimes eager preparedness can spill over into pre-launch leakage, as we have seen many times before. The latest example is Asus and its ROG Strix RTX 3080 Ti 20G and ROG Strix RTX 3060 12G Gaming graphics cards. These cards have been added to the firm's graphics card support and services pages, spotted HXL, and of course they haven't been officially launched yet. The source spotted the support listings on Christmas Day and they have since been removed.

Above you can see the screenshot taken by HXL and VideoCardz took a snap of it for posterity too. If you are familiar with Asus model names you can see that it has two RTX 3080 Ti models with 12GB waiting in the wings. The O20G model will be a bit faster with a factory overclock and cost more for it. Unfortunately, we don't have any way of knowing the OC version's speed boost, or indeed any other tech specs beyond the 20GB VRAM from this Asus leak. However we have some rumoured specs from back in the days before Asus confirmed that this GPU would be a thing.

In brief the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is expected to feature the GA102 GPU with 10496 CUDA cores, equal to the flagship RTX 3090, but will slower clocks, and 20GB (rather than 24GB) of memory with a reduced TDP.

As for the GeForce RTX 3060 12GB models, you must note that these are not Ti models, but sport 4GB more memory than their RTX 3060 Ti siblings. The other big difference is in the GPU, with the RTX 3060 Ti having 4862 CUDA cores, vs the rumoured 3840 CUDA cores of the RTX 3060 12GB. Moreover, it is claimed that an RTX 3060 with 6GB of VRAM will be launched with 3584 CUDA cores…

Nvidia's GeForce RTX: Game On special event is scheduled for 9am PST (5pm UK) on the 12th January. Some if not all the above new graphics cards should be unveiled at this CES 2021 presentation.