Nvidia: RTX 30 supply issues not just due to GPU shortages

GeForce RTX 30 supplies – the Nvidia CFO speaks

Nvidia's Chief Financial Officer, Colette Kress, has recently taken part in a tech investment conference hosted by Credit Suisse. A webcast of the event is available here if you wish to listen through it. During the event an investor asked Kress about the ongoing GPU stock shortage situation.

The main issue, according to the Nvidia CFO is that Samsung's production is being hampered by a wafer shortage. However, there are other problems with supporting resources and materials, as well as logistics – making the situation rather complicated.

With so much weight on Samsung's shoulders it isn't surprising then that it could be several months before some GPU stocks catch up with market demand. However, Kress informed investors that "We continue to work during the quarter on our supply and we believe though that demand will probably exceed supply in Q4 for overall gaming." That phrase 'overall gaming' sounds rather vague, but might give some hope to those waiting patiently for a chance to buy an RTX 30 graphics card of some flavour or other. Later in the conference Kress seemingly contradicted the earlier statement by adding that "We do expect it probably to take a couple months for it to catch up to demand, but at this time, it is really difficult for us to quantify." Thankfully, more information about the situation will be shared before the end of the year.

A GeForce RTX finding bot for consumers?

A moderately popular live stream right now on Twitch is the RTX 3070/3080/3090 Stock Checker - with audio alerts, hosted by Falcodrin. The stream is US/Canada specific, at least for now, and is described as a bot that periodically scours online retailers for GeForce RTX 30 Series stock. In a streaming tabular fashion it lets viewers know when and where stock comes in and at what price. The stream usefully flags overpriced stock to warn you against purchasing and encouraging overpricing behaviour by retailers.

PC Gamer reports that developer Jef LeCompte designed the bot and offers him warm thanks. Perhaps someone will set up similar streams for Europe, hint hint, and other territories. It appears that the Twitch streamer can earn Amazon Associate income for each sale, for example, so the effort could net some nice income when you consider the prices of these components.