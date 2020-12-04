vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Nvidia: RTX 30 supply issues not just due to GPU shortages

by Mark Tyson on 4 December 2020, 12:11

GeForce RTX 30 supplies – the Nvidia CFO speaks

Nvidia's Chief Financial Officer, Colette Kress, has recently taken part in a tech investment conference hosted by Credit Suisse. A webcast of the event is available here if you wish to listen through it. During the event an investor asked Kress about the ongoing GPU stock shortage situation.

The main issue, according to the Nvidia CFO is that Samsung's production is being hampered by a wafer shortage. However, there are other problems with supporting resources and materials, as well as logistics – making the situation rather complicated.

With so much weight on Samsung's shoulders it isn't surprising then that it could be several months before some GPU stocks catch up with market demand. However, Kress informed investors that "We continue to work during the quarter on our supply and we believe though that demand will probably exceed supply in Q4 for overall gaming." That phrase 'overall gaming' sounds rather vague, but might give some hope to those waiting patiently for a chance to buy an RTX 30 graphics card of some flavour or other. Later in the conference Kress seemingly contradicted the earlier statement by adding that "We do expect it probably to take a couple months for it to catch up to demand, but at this time, it is really difficult for us to quantify." Thankfully, more information about the situation will be shared before the end of the year.

A GeForce RTX finding bot for consumers?

A moderately popular live stream right now on Twitch is the RTX 3070/3080/3090 Stock Checker - with audio alerts, hosted by Falcodrin. The stream is US/Canada specific, at least for now, and is described as a bot that periodically scours online retailers for GeForce RTX 30 Series stock. In a streaming tabular fashion it lets viewers know when and where stock comes in and at what price. The stream usefully flags overpriced stock to warn you against purchasing and encouraging overpricing behaviour by retailers.

PC Gamer reports that developer Jef LeCompte designed the bot and offers him warm thanks. Perhaps someone will set up similar streams for Europe, hint hint, and other territories. It appears that the Twitch streamer can earn Amazon Associate income for each sale, for example, so the effort could net some nice income when you consider the prices of these components.

Posted by MonkFish - Fri 04 Dec 2020 13:02
So there is no supply of cards, this would mean a massive drop in share price and a warning to investors then yes? Unless the cards are being sold elsewhere…
Posted by CAT-THE-FIFTH - Fri 04 Dec 2020 13:03
MonkFish
Net and gross margins will definitely not go up with gaming making up so much of their revnue. Poor Nvidia. Soon they will have to ask for donations! :(
Posted by iworrall - Fri 04 Dec 2020 13:05
For UK/Europe, try @PartAlert on Twitter & https://www.stockinformer.co.uk/checker-nvidia-geforce-rtx-3080-3070-3090 on the interwebz
Posted by EasterEEL - Fri 04 Dec 2020 13:18
Just wasting our time with a vapour launch. Put a note in diary to look again mid April, but not holding my breath as probably still overpriced with resellers price gouging. Maybe by then AMD will have some Ryzen 56xx in stock.