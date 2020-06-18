Intel shows off Tiger Lake laptop running Battlefield V

Intel is continuing with its promotion of the upcoming 10nm Tiger Lake mobile processors (TGL-U) as being instrumental in changing the perception of what thin and light devices are capable of. Tiger Lake featured quite heavily in Intel presentations at CES 2020, where it was heralded as being capable of delivering "mobility redefined" with "double-digit performance gains, massive AI performance improvements, a huge leap in graphics performance and 4x the throughput of USB 3 with the new integrated Thunderbolt 4".

Tiger Lake will be the first Intel SoC with Xe graphics on board. The GPU and AI processing enhancements will make it faster in modern creative apps, which will be very welcome for some. However, until now, we haven't really seen any indications about how it will enable AAA gaming on the go. A CES 2020 demo was running Destiny 2 on Xe graphics but details of that system and how well it ran the game were kept under wraps.

A few hours ago Intel Chief Performance Strategist, Ryan Shrout, who you may remember as the editor of PCPer, released a video of himself playing EA's Battlefield V on an Intel Tiger Lake laptop. Check out the video below, which is limited to max 720p due to the Twitter source.

In the video, and subsequent Twitter comments, Shrout reveals that the thin and light TGL-U laptop he is gaming on had the following in-game settings applied:

1080p resolution

100 per cent resolution scale

High quality preset (high quality graphics, textures and filtering etc)

DirectX 11

As for the frame rate, Shrout asserts that his Battlefield V gaming experience was 'great' with the FPS "hovering at or above 30 frames per second". He emphasises that this is on a thin and light form factor laptop "using only integrated graphics". To put that into perspective, AdoredTV editor Matthew Connatser commented that his Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS, running Battlefield V with the same settings, achieved an average 25fps in the same scene.

Intel's Ryan Shrout didn't confirm the system specs, nor would he confirm the EU count of the TGL-U processor under test.

Tiger Lake CPUs were supposed to arrive "mid-year," but Shrout's Twitter post, now that we are at mid-year point, suggests a launch will come "later this year".