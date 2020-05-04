vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Nvidia DGX A100 'Ampere' deep learning system trademarked

by Mark Tyson on 4 May 2020, 11:11

A new entry for an Nvidia DGX A100 system was discovered in the Justia trademark database this weekend. Twitter tech spotter Komachi brought the listing to light. If you head on over to this link you can see that the DGX A100 trademark was applied for by Nvidia and refers to computer hardware used for AI supercomputing, Machine Learning, HPC and so on - covering a very wide range of possible uses.

A week ago HEXUS reported on Nvidia's tease that we should 'Get Amped' for the GTC 2020 digital keynote. You will be able to plug yourself in at Nvidia's YouTube channel at 6am PT (2pm BST) on Thursday 14th May. With the above trademark emerging and the 'Get Amped' hint it looks pretty certain that at least one of the announcements will be of an Nvidia Tesla A100 processor, based on the GA100 GPU, which will power the upcoming DGX A100 system.

Nvidia DGX systems have been released as deep learning workstations with new GPU generations since the first Pascal GPU was unveiled. Currently Nvidia sells the DGX Station fully integrated 'office datacentre' system, the DGX-1 rackmount server, the DGX-2 2 petaFLOPS system, and the DGX POD for AI enterprise tasks. You can read about each of these specific products on the official DGX systems page.

We don't know what else might be under the bonnet in a Nvidia DGX A100 'Ampere' deep learning system other than a number of the Tesla A100 processor cards, based on the GA100 GPU. Looking at existing products - the DGX-2, for example, combines 16 interconnected GV100 GPUs (totalling 81920 CUDA cores) with 512GB of HBM2.

If you are really keen to know more, it is only 10 days until the official keynote. Hopefully we will find out some details on Nvidia's consumer graphics plans too.

Nvidia's low-cost, open-source ventilator design

On Friday Nvidia published a blog about an open-source design for a low-cost, easy-to-assemble mechanical ventilator, designed by Nvidia Chief Scientist Bill Dally. The ventilator uses approx $400 of off-the-shelf parts and is said to be quick to build.

Currently between 0.3 per cent and 0.6 per cent of Covid-19 patients develop acute respiratory distress syndrome severe enough to need a mechanical ventilator, observes Nvidia. A newer big concern seems to be about oxygen supply.

HEXUS Forums :: 4 Comments

Posted by ksdp37 - Mon 04 May 2020 11:55
Seems the Ampere announcement at GTC is more aimed at enterprise than gaming. Was looking forward to the RTX announcement for gaming, but not keeping my hopes up now.

Thought the sooner Nvidia announce it, the sooner AMD can do so and we can stop paying £1,100+ for a graphics card if there is some decent competition.
Posted by will19565 - Mon 04 May 2020 20:47
To Be fair that £1000+ GPU is for 4k120/4k144 gaming, which is fairly niche
There's plenty of decent options for 1080p60\120, 1440p60\120 and 4k60, from both Nvidia and AMD.
Posted by Tunnah - Tue 05 May 2020 00:01
GTC is an enterprise and high level event. However it nearly always precludes the announcement of consumer parts some time later. They'll announce the big iron parts, and I reckon by September you'll know about RTX Ampere


Yeah but a new line will mean pushing down the price for current performance. Plus a new halo part will be really nice for 4K. The 1080Ti struggles at a lot of 4K.
Posted by Shane74 - Tue 05 May 2020 04:35
I wish that was the case,Except it doesn't get anywhere near 4k 120hz.
My ASUS 2080Ti advanced is lucky to hit 80fps at 4k in AAA games.
I wish both companies would hurry up with high end, There are already enough mid range and budget friendly cards on the market for those playing 1080p/1440p.