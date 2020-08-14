vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

Intel 2nd gen Optane SSDs offer "multiple millions" of IOPS

by Mark Tyson on 14 August 2020, 12:41

Tags: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaennu

Add to My Vault: x

Intel publically demonstrated its 3D XPoint memory as Optane over four years ago. Since that time it has updated many CPU/motherboard products and the memory has been used in multiple complementary products but it has always been based on that same first gen 3D XPoint.

As part of the Intel Architecture Day 2020 presentation yesterday Raja Koduri spent some time discussing Optane and its future applications (video segment begins 1hr 45mins in). The first key slide Koduri shared was of the 3D XPoint memory roadmap bearing its 2nd gen fruit later this year. The new 4-deck memory will deliver "multiple millions of IOPS" in 2nd gen Optane SSDs, says Intel.

The 2nd gen Optane SSDs (codenamed Alder Stream) will have double the density, they will move to PCIe gen 4.0 and Intel's goal is to deliver greater than 2x performance with the new storage products. Optimisations for single sector reads implemented by Intel will deliver further reduced latencies.

You can see in the chart above that the introduction of Optane 2.0 further closes the performance/capacity gap in the memory hierarchy.

After this part of the presentation Koduri goes on to talk about Barlow Pass Optane DC persistent memory modules, but these are based upon the first gen 3D XPoint memory with controller tweaks to deliver a more modest 25 per cent bandwidth increase.

Before Koduri discussed 3D XPoint he gave a brief outline of Intel's strategy in other memory products. Specifically he said that Intel's 144 layer QLC 3D NAND was on the way, to bring SSD pricing down to better rival HDD storage, and it will debut in products before 2020 is out.

HEXUS Forums :: 4 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by zaph0d - Fri 14 Aug 2020 13:44
Not that good considering it's supposed to be a cache between ram and drives if it's still based on nand flash, the write longevity's no going to be upto much. I'd rather wait for mram, at least that has the same kind of rewrite longevity as dram even if it's slower and is still pretty persistant.
Posted by DevDrake - Fri 14 Aug 2020 13:52
are there any advantages for SSD using Optane? I thought that MAND memory hit the barrier of SATA3 long time ago…

oh well this slide (bandwidth/capacity) tells me nothing, does that mean that optane persistent memory will have 40% bigger capacity and only 15% worse bandwidth?

These PR slides…
Posted by hexxer - Fri 14 Aug 2020 15:45
Does this work with non Intel CPUs already?
Posted by edmundhonda - Fri 14 Aug 2020 16:24
DevDrake
are there any advantages for SSD using Optane?

Not in desktop usage.