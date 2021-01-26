Cooler Master Virtual Showcase 2021 runs until Friday

Cooler Master has kicked off its Virtual Showcase 2021 and the online event will run until Friday. The firm aims to show off its best new products for 2021, and if you know Cooler Master you will be aware that it has a pleasingly broad range of PC components, peripherals and accessories. Among the highlights of the show thus far are a new open-air frame case, its first in-house designed PSUs, and an ARGB tempered glass GPU support bracket…

The new MasterFrame 700 is described as a "highly customizable open-air frame that can easily convert between a showstopping showcase PC chassis or a highly flexible test bench". Cooler Master has implemented a 3-part design with what it claims to be unmatched hardware support – including water cooling.

When it becomes available the Cooler Master MasterFrame 700 is expected to be priced at around US$170.

Cooler Master has produced its first in-house power supply, the XG Plus Series. As you can see in the images, the XG Plus line include RGB fans plus a built-in display panel for real-time monitoring of things such as temperature, fan speed, and power consumption.

The Cooler Master XG Plus Series is said to be built for high-end performance and efficiency. The range is fully modular and 80 PLUS Platinum certified. Expect to pay US$160 and up for these PSUs when they become available in Q2.

With the weighty GPUs of late, GPU support brackets are becoming less of a luxury and more like a necessity in tower-style setups. Most of these brackets so far have been modest, blending into the background style minimal designs but Cooler Master is turning that around with its new ARGB GPU Support Bracket.

Yes, it fully supports your GPU, but adding addressable RGB stripes and edge lighting technology makes this structural accessory quite handsome. It could even "be the centerpiece of your new build," reckons Cooler Master. This accessory will ship in Q1 with an MSRP of US$25.

I'm not sure if further new attractions will appear on the CM Virtual Showcase 2021 microsite between now and the weekend. Cooler Master's social media teases that there are "3 hidden Easter eggs onsite," and there is a chance to win a prize too.