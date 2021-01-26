vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Cooler Master Virtual Showcase 2021 runs until Friday

by Mark Tyson on 26 January 2021, 11:11

Cooler Master has kicked off its Virtual Showcase 2021 and the online event will run until Friday. The firm aims to show off its best new products for 2021, and if you know Cooler Master you will be aware that it has a pleasingly broad range of PC components, peripherals and accessories. Among the highlights of the show thus far are a new open-air frame case, its first in-house designed PSUs, and an ARGB tempered glass GPU support bracket…

The new MasterFrame 700 is described as a "highly customizable open-air frame that can easily convert between a showstopping showcase PC chassis or a highly flexible test bench". Cooler Master has implemented a 3-part design with what it claims to be unmatched hardware support – including water cooling.

When it becomes available the Cooler Master MasterFrame 700 is expected to be priced at around US$170.

Cooler Master has produced its first in-house power supply, the XG Plus Series. As you can see in the images, the XG Plus line include RGB fans plus a built-in display panel for real-time monitoring of things such as temperature, fan speed, and power consumption.

The Cooler Master XG Plus Series is said to be built for high-end performance and efficiency. The range is fully modular and 80 PLUS Platinum certified. Expect to pay US$160 and up for these PSUs when they become available in Q2.

With the weighty GPUs of late, GPU support brackets are becoming less of a luxury and more like a necessity in tower-style setups. Most of these brackets so far have been modest, blending into the background style minimal designs but Cooler Master is turning that around with its new ARGB GPU Support Bracket.

Yes, it fully supports your GPU, but adding addressable RGB stripes and edge lighting technology makes this structural accessory quite handsome. It could even "be the centerpiece of your new build," reckons Cooler Master. This accessory will ship in Q1 with an MSRP of US$25.

I'm not sure if further new attractions will appear on the CM Virtual Showcase 2021 microsite between now and the weekend. Cooler Master's social media teases that there are "3 hidden Easter eggs onsite," and there is a chance to win a prize too.

HEXUS Forums :: 5 Comments

Posted by Ttaskmaster - Tue 26 Jan 2021 11:25
If that GPU bracket is what it looks like in the photo, I'm definitely interested. Mainstream RGB has been stuck in a design rut for ages, and this looks like a first step in a different direction.
Same for the PSU, although that would be useless to anyone with a case shroud.
The case itself looks interesting. I'd need to rewatch the video, but if that closes up to a proper, regular ‘sealed’ case, then again a step in a good direction.

Unfortunately the showcase website is either very very busy, or it's borked and just hangs, so I can't say much more… but definitely looks like CM have been putting the hours in, and in some good innovative directions this time.

Edit: Finally in, but by god it's running slow…..
Posted by cheesemp - Tue 26 Jan 2021 13:51
A lot of PSU shrouds seem to come with cut outs now - Even my budget Gamemax F15m has one (To show off my non-RGB coolermaster PSU…)
Posted by Kovoet - Tue 26 Jan 2021 14:00
They certainly do make unique cases and I've had some stunners from them.
Posted by Ttaskmaster - Tue 26 Jan 2021 16:20
cheesemp
A lot of PSU shrouds seem to come with cut outs now - Even my budget Gamemax F15m has one (To show off my non-RGB coolermaster PSU…)

Fine if it's optional, and comes with a filler panel… but what if the cutout is not the right shape and position to align with the PSU display? I saw one the other day with a rhombus shape, for example…
Presumably you'd have to buy a CM case.
Posted by mers - Tue 26 Jan 2021 18:21
I'm glad someone else appreciates Gamemax cases , terrific value for money. I currently have 2 , Gamemax silent , very tidy and door at front hides DVD drive , one of the few that still supports this. Other one is their Sapphire ( now discontinued I believe ) , was reviewed at £125 but I got it from CCL for £52 , that was a steal. Lol.