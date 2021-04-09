Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ uses AR to help you find stuff

Samsung has launched its new Galaxy SmartTag+, the latest iteration of its compact possession tagging devices. New with the Galaxy SmartTag+ is greater location accuracy, to help you find things quicker, and the ability to track down misplaced items using your smartphone camera and Augmented Reality visuals. You will typically buy several tags and attach them to commonly misplaced items like your keys (the SmartTag+ can work as a key fob), wallet, handbag, or even car.

The Galaxy SmartTab+ uses both Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) technology for positional purposes. This combo facilitates precise location reporting and the use of AR technology to find your missing item. Samsung's AR Finder app gives you an easy-to-follow interface onto the world to track down your missing item as long as you also have a UWB-equipped smartphone like the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, S21+, S21 Ultra, or Z-Fold2. Samsung promises to expand the use of UWB throughout the Galaxy ecosystem.

Even if the SmartTag+ is out of range of your device, it can still usefully track down objects thanks to the Galaxy device network. If you opt into this service via the SmartThings app you and others can help each other find their own lost tags or devices. Samsung assures that there is a strong level of privacy here, so the network doesn't reveal info about you. "All data in SmartThings Find is encrypted and protected, so the tag’s location isn't revealed to anyone but you," it asserts.

Samsung says that the SmartTag+ is more than just a missing item tracker. Thanks to a dedicated button on the tag it can be assigned to switch connected tech on and off in your smart home.

The SmartTag+ will become available starting from 16th April. The existing SmartTag devices cost US$29.99, but these new UWB tech infused, AR finder enabled + versions will be $10 more.

The last time HEXUS reported upon smart finding tech was when Intel and Tile announced a partnership to integrate device tracking into approx 30 billion consumer electronic devices over the next five years. The HP Elite DragonFly laptop was one of the first products of the partnership.