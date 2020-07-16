Vodafone launches its Curve smart device tracker

Vodafone has just announced its very own compact tracker gadget, dubbed the Curve. The Vodafone Curve is a key ring fob format device which packs in four types of geo-location tracking tech for the best chance of recovering your favourite possession(s).

Popular rival finding stuff gadgetry like those sold by Tile often rely on just one form of tracking. Tile, for example, uses Bluetooth only - however, its popularity, worldwide network of users, and smart app making use of this network makes finding your precious things more likely. Tile was in the HEXUS news recently due to teaming up with Intel to integrate its tech into laptops.

Vodafone Curve utilises Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity. This device also, naturally, has a smart app which can toggle various connectivity options which you might wish to use, dependent upon the device it is attached to, and to optimise battery life. The app lets users watch the Curve device location in real-time, check movement history, and set geo-fence zones to alert you when a device leaves a certain area.

Low price worldwide Smart SIM subscription plans

As Vodafone has a worldwide network of mobile providers (90 countries), it recommends travellers sign up to a Vodafone Smart SIM subscription which will help you keep track of valuable items via cellular positioning tech. You can buy a Curve for £20 upfront and activate a subscription as follows; £2 monthly for a minimum of 24 months, £3 monthly for a minimum of 12 months. At the moment this seems the only way to buy a Curve.

Vodafone Curve specs

Connectivity: Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi and cellular (Quad GSM 850/ GSM900/ DCS1800/ PCS1900)

Buttons: power button (side), quick alert button (top)

Waterproof: IP67 for 1m depth up to 30mins

Battery: up to 7 days use

App: available on iOS App Store, Android Google Play

Size: 16.4mm thick, 42.1mm diameter

Weight: 30g

In the box: 1x Vodafone Curve, 1x Key ring accessory, 1x charging cable

Your Vodafone account can control / track up to 20 Curves. Quick Alerts send an instant positioning signal to the app.

Vodafone says that the Curve is the first of a new line of smart tech products that are on the way.