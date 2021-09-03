vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Far Cry 6 recommended PC system specs shared

by Mark Tyson on 3 September 2021, 12:11

Far Cry 6 is almost ready for mass consumption, with a release date set for 7th October across PC (Ubisoft Store or Epic Games Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Ubisoft+ online subscription, Stadia and Amazon Luna. With the date just a little over a month away, Ubisoft has now shared a comprehensive chart of minimum and recommended PC systems specs, with real-time raytracing considerations amply covered.

Above is a nice graphical representation of the PC recommended system specs that Ubisoft shared on Twitter, a much nicer way to get a handle on hardware demands than the bland list on its blog post. As you can see, if you are happy to play on 1080p low at 30fps you can get by with some pretty old low spec hardware. However, there seems to be a big gulf between that level and 1080p high settings, which moves the needle up from 8GB to 16GB RAM, a minimum 3.6GHz base clock 4C/8T CPU, and a flagship GPUs from 2017.

If you want to consider running Far Cry 6 with ray tracing you don't need much of a leap in CPU power, and memory recommendations stick at 16GB, but understandably the GPU field strongly suggests at least a mid-to-top-end AMD Radeon RX 6000 or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 graphics cards – good luck if you don't already own one of those. Ubisoft notes that its tests were done with AMD FSR disabled – so you might be able to enjoy a boost beyond your tier with this feature toggled on.

PC gamers will have some extra features to enjoy with their copy of Far Cry 6 installed. Enhanced and advanced options for PC owners are as follows:

  • Uncapped framerate
  • In-depth customization options
  • Hybrid input and extended control customization
  • Multi-monitor and widescreen support
  • In-game benchmark for performance analysis
  • DirectX Raytracing (DXR)
  • AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Support

Above, you can see footage of the island of Yara, with PC high-tech features enabled.

Posted by ilh - Fri 03 Sep 2021 12:22
Why are reflections always completely overdone in games now? I thought the road in the benchmark was a canal because it's that unrealistically reflective. Raytracing is supposed to make lighting more realistic but instead everybody just makes everything reflect every bit of light when in real life most of the objects just won't do that.
Posted by Spud1 - Fri 03 Sep 2021 12:26
It does look pretty - I just hope the gameplay is more Far Cy 5 than 4 - seems to be so far!

I will pick this up if/when this eventually launched on Steam and other platforms. Their exclusivity deal wtih Epic (+ uplay obviously) just kills this as an option and I won't give ubisoft my money for this until that changes. We have plenty of other new games to play in October that I can wait for this one. I won't be too upset if it never does tbh, I can take or leave the series…still have 5 to finish at some point :)
Posted by souper - Fri 03 Sep 2021 13:02
Already pre-paid for the game, shall be using my new Scan 3XS system… ;-)
Posted by kalniel - Fri 03 Sep 2021 14:19
ilh
Why are reflections always completely overdone in games now? I thought the road in the benchmark was a canal because it's that unrealistically reflective. Raytracing is supposed to make lighting more realistic but instead everybody just makes everything reflect every bit of light when in real life most of the objects just won't do that.

I think it was covered in water. There were other roads in the trailer that weren't so bad. I was disappointed by the stream later on though - water ought to be the one think RT does make look more realistic.
Posted by Boon72 - Fri 03 Sep 2021 15:38
what about 1080p RTX on specs? why don't they post them.

