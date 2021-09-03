Far Cry 6 recommended PC system specs shared

Far Cry 6 is almost ready for mass consumption, with a release date set for 7th October across PC (Ubisoft Store or Epic Games Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Ubisoft+ online subscription, Stadia and Amazon Luna. With the date just a little over a month away, Ubisoft has now shared a comprehensive chart of minimum and recommended PC systems specs, with real-time raytracing considerations amply covered.

Click to zoom image

Above is a nice graphical representation of the PC recommended system specs that Ubisoft shared on Twitter, a much nicer way to get a handle on hardware demands than the bland list on its blog post. As you can see, if you are happy to play on 1080p low at 30fps you can get by with some pretty old low spec hardware. However, there seems to be a big gulf between that level and 1080p high settings, which moves the needle up from 8GB to 16GB RAM, a minimum 3.6GHz base clock 4C/8T CPU, and a flagship GPUs from 2017.

If you want to consider running Far Cry 6 with ray tracing you don't need much of a leap in CPU power, and memory recommendations stick at 16GB, but understandably the GPU field strongly suggests at least a mid-to-top-end AMD Radeon RX 6000 or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 graphics cards – good luck if you don't already own one of those. Ubisoft notes that its tests were done with AMD FSR disabled – so you might be able to enjoy a boost beyond your tier with this feature toggled on.

PC gamers will have some extra features to enjoy with their copy of Far Cry 6 installed. Enhanced and advanced options for PC owners are as follows:

Uncapped framerate

In-depth customization options

Hybrid input and extended control customization

Multi-monitor and widescreen support

In-game benchmark for performance analysis

DirectX Raytracing (DXR)

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Support

Above, you can see footage of the island of Yara, with PC high-tech features enabled.