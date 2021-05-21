Epic Games MEGA Sale 2021 marks return of $10 coupons

The MEGA Sale 2021 has arrived at the Epic Games Store, as has the pretty generous doling out of $10 vouchers to customers buying titles costing $14.99 or more. If you don't want to spend anything, don't leave yet. Epic is also giving away NBA 2K21 until 27th May, which might not hold the appeal of the GTA V giveaway last time around, but you can't argue with the price.

During Epic's sale you can save up to 75 per cent on select games while earning back those coupons. The sale end of 17th June, so you have plenty of time to browse and wait for specials on titles you might have your eye on.

Headlining discounts at the time of writing include20 per cent off Cyberpunk 2077, 25 per cent of Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, 25 per cent off Outriders, 20 per cent of Oddworld Soulstorm, 33 per cent off Read Dead Redemption 2, 34 per cent off Godfall, and 30 per cent off Star Wars Squadrons.

It is worth a recap on the Epic Coupons system. To get your first coupon you don't have to buy a game, or at least I didn't, once you sign in to the store just head on over to the coupons area and click 'Get my Epic Coupon'. This can be redeemed against any title costing US$14.99 or more (or your local currency equivalent) which will grant you another $10 coupon. You can repeat this process until Thursday 17th June at 11am EDT (4pm UK time on the day).

The coupons area link above provides a handy currency conversion chart for Epic's coupon purposes, which shows that UK dwellers can spend £13.99 to get £10 off the next purchase, or in Euro countries you can spend €14.99 to get €10 off, or another example is that you can spend AUD$22.99 down under and get an AUD$15 voucher back. Coupons you have are auto-applied at the checkout.

In the intro I mentioned that EA's NBA 2K21 is the current free game from the Epic vault. On 27th May Epic will change this to another as yet undisclosed freebie.