EA to launch Mass Effect Legendary Edition on 14th May

EA has just released its latest set of quarterly financials. The results for its financial year Q3 2021 were strong and as well as outlining its earlier achievements, the firm was keen to sketch out upcoming gaming highlights, in order to keep investors invested. You can read the full financial release at the link above, but I am going to concentrate below on two new upcoming releases; Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and the next Battlefield.

The above trailer for Mass Effect Legendary Edition provides a good outline of what to expect from this upcoming release. In essence this is a collection or anthology, which folds together all the single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armours, and packs.

The modern icing on the cake is the fact that the games have been remastered and optimised for 4K Ultra HD. On PC gamers get access to 'Performance Mode' which supports ultra-high refresh rates, and there are presets to favour resolution or favour framerate on the consoles. All the games are getting enhanced models, shaders, FX, lighting, and depth of field updates.

Another specific change you might be interested in is that gameplay has been tweaked for the first Mass Effect game. EA says it has improved aiming and weapons balance, SFX, input/controls, squad behaviour, cover behaviour, and gameplay cameras. Mass Effect 2 and 3 already benefitted from reworked combat systems.

The cinematic space saga launches on 14th May on PC (Origin or Steam), PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with forward compatibility and targeted enhancements on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

Battlefield

There is less information about the next Battlefield game as it will be first unveiled in spring. You can see we don't even have a name/number for it at the time of writing… Nevertheless, EA is pinning strong "growth in fiscal 2022, driven by the next Battlefield".

Talking in a Q&A session post results, EA CEO Andrew Wilson said that the upcoming game will be a return to “full-out military warfare” and will support more players than ever before. The last Battlefield game released was Battlefield 5 in 2018, and it rather failed to live up to gamer expectations.