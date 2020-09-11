Ubisoft Forward 2 video gaming show highlights

Yesterday evening Ubisoft hosted its second big games presentation of 2020. Ubisoft Forward 2 lasted about two hours but was quite packed full of gaming announcements. There was news for fans of many established Ubi franchises like the Tom Clancy games, Watch Dogs, Hyper Scape, and others as well as the initial unveiling of games like the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, Riders Republic, and Immortals Fenyx Rising.

If you want to watch the full Ubisoft Forward 2 show and have the time, Ubisoft has a recording of the full stream available on its YouTube channel. At that same link you can find lots of individual reveals and trailers from Forward 2 - most games have more than once video devoted to them.

Last month we got advance warning of a Prince of Persia remake waiting in the wings. Ubisoft revealed the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake at Forward 2. This game is said to be rebuilt from the ground up using Ubisoft's Anvil engine and will feature refined controls and combat.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake will be released on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on 21st January. PC gamers are able to pre-order now via Uplay or the EGS and snag some bonuses.

Ubisoft revealed Immortals Fenyx Rising at Forward 2. Below you will find a tasty 11 minutes of gameplay. The game was originally developed under the title of Gods & Monsters, and features a Greek mythology-inspired world.

In the game you are said to be the last hope of the gods, with the gameplay looking somewhat reminiscent to Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. If you are interested in this sort of experience it will be coming to PC, Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Stadia on 3rd Dec.

Riders Republic is a racing MMO from the makers of Steep. Riders will allow you to indulge in adrenaline charged races in genres like biking, wing-suiting, skiing, snowboarding, and more. Making the action a bit edgy is the fact that there aren't many rules in the game, you just need to win the race, fair or foul.

This racing game includes huge maps based upon geographically accurate US national parks. The races include up to 50 people at once. Riders Republic launched on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and Google Stadia on 25th Feb 2021.

Watch Dogs: Legion is going to feature a cameo appearance by Stormzy. The rapper will be prominent in a special 'Fall On My Enemies' mission.

Additionally the original Watch Dogs protagonist, Aiden Pierce, will return to the franchise as a playable character in an upcoming DLC for this game. Watch Dogs: Legion will be available on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Stadi, on 29th October 2020.

Other games news

DLCs and Episodic content updates also featured heavily at Ubisoft Forward 2. The live streamed event included an overview of Ghost Recon Breakpoint Episode 3 - with the New Red Patriot trailer. For Honor players may be tempted by the Resistance Y4S3 story trailer, the Rainbow Six Siege - Operation Shadow Legacy - Call me Zero trailer was published alongside news that it would be supporting next gen consoles at 4K/120fps, a list of new songs for Just Dance 2021 was unveiled, and last but not least players of The Division 2 got to see the official trailer for the new Summit 100-floor skyscraper PVE mode.

Are HEXUS readers particularly looking forward to any of the above?