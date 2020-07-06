Horizon Zero Dawn lands on PC on Friday, 7th August

PlayStation 4 exclusive open-world action RPG title Horizon Zero Dawn will be arriving on PC on Friday, 7th August. Developer Guerrilla confirmed the release just ahead of the weekend. PC gamers will be getting the 'Complete Edition' of the game and it will be enhanced graphics, unlocked frame rates, and more.

To celebrate the announcement Guerrilla/Sony released a new PC features trailer, which I've embedded above for your convenience. The game is described as a "legendary quest to unravel the mysteries of a world ruled by deadly machines," but the trailer will give you a better idea of the activities that will be going on in the open world adventure. It is supposed to be a 'future Earth' environment but the scenery looks mostly wild/natural and is populated by dinosaur like robots.

Major changes to the PC edition:

Ultra-wide support

Unlocked framerates

Dynamic foliage

Deep graphical customisation options

Improved reflections

Multitude of controller options (inc Mouse/Kbd of course)

As well as the above niceties, PC gamers are gaining a dedicated benchmarking tool within Horizon Zero Dawn. This will help users tune their settings, balancing between quality and performance settings - and will help hardware reviewers too. The title is about as demanding on hardware as one might expect but it is worth highlighting the requirements of DX12 and 100GB of free storage space.

Horizon Zero Dawn won't be limited to any particular PC digital store; you can currently choose to pre-order it on either Steam, or the Epic Games Store. This 'Complete Edition' notably includes the core game plus The Frozen Wilds expansion (with new lands, skills, weapons and machines), plus a number of premium add-on outfit, accessory, and weapons packs.

Interestingly, EuroGamer observed that Steam raised its Horizon Zero Dawn price to match the EGS on Sunday morning (to £39.99, which is £7 more than on Friday/Saturday), without any explanation.