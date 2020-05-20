2K Games announces Mafia: Trilogy on PC, Xbox One, and PS4

2K Games has announced the Mafia: Trilogy collection. Coming to PC, Xbox One, and PS4, this trio of games "lets players live the life of a gangster across three distinct eras of organized crime in America," says 2K and development studio Hangar 13. It seems like the older the game, the more upgrades have been applied, to bring it up to modern standards.

Mafia III: Definitive Edition is a "re-introduction of the award-winning narrative masterpiece," according to the developers and publishers. Meanwhile, Mafia II: Definitive Edition adds ultraHD visuals to the "fan favourite". These two games are available now on all platforms supported. As Definitive Editions they will include all associated DLC, vehicles and outfits added to the titles during their lifetime. If you already own one of the Mafia II or III games on Steam they will have auto-upgraded to Definitive Editions by now.

Mafia: Definitive Edition is described as a "built-from-the-ground-up remake of the beloved classic," and probably due to all the extra work involved in a full-blown remake it isn't ready for buyers of the Trilogy, or separately, yet. This game will be released on 28th August.

If you are interested in the trilogy it is available digitally now, but your copy of the Mafia: Definitive Edition remake won't be available to play until the end of August. 2K plans to release a physical disk collection to sell the Trilogy in stores etc. However, while the digital version is available now and upgradable in time, the physical version won't release until the Definitive Edition trilogy is complete.

As indication above, gamers will be able to purchase the Definitive Edition titles separately or in the Trilogy bundle. On Steam for PC, here in the UK, you can see there is quite a saving to be made in buying the trio of titles in the bundle. Separately the titles would cost £84.99, but the bundle costs £49.99. I don't own any Mafia titles but if you do and are logged into the Steam Store you should expect to see some discount on the bundle price.

As well as PC Steam, Xbox One, and PS4, the collection will be coming to the Epic Games Store and Stadia at a later date.